Today's Birthday (06/20/23)— Plan for long-term growth this year. Professional growth follows dedicated, faithful actions. Prioritize health and fitness this summer, and savor autumn delights shared with love. Winter creativity flourishes behind closed doors. A change of heart reveals spring directions for exciting social connections. Plot your course.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on immediate concerns. Find a temporary solution. This buys time for a more lasting repair. Domestic dreams come true with disciplined action.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Listen to your networks. Check in for feedback. Others can see your blind areas. Discipline with communications can produce extra benefits. Brainstorm creative ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Harvest profitable conditions. Focus on meeting short-term needs.

Catch a dreamy opportunity and provide excellence. You can make the money you go for.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 9 — A dreamy situation entices. Disciplined efforts get results. Don't worry. Focus on here and now. Enjoy the process as you develop a personal passion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — Listen to your dreams. Notice symbolism, hidden clues and secret messages. Rest, review and recharge. Savor nostalgic reflection, old photos and sweet memories.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Friends who pull together can accomplish incredible results. Get to know each other better. Connect at a deeper level. Contribute your piece. Teamwork flowers.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Develop a dreamy professional project to the next level. Push to meet deadlines and milestones. Focus your talents and attention on short-term objectives.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — Disciplined step by step action leads to your research or travel destinations. Map out the route and plan schedules carefully. Study and explore.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Collaboration flows naturally between you and your partner. Coordinate to manage daily responsibilities. Contribute efforts. Share your gratitude with the fruit of your labors.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Partnership flowers with playful collaboration. Talk about fantasies, wishes and impossible ideas. Romantic moments could get especially dreamy. Share a mutual attraction.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — Breathe deeply. Physical action can get dreamy results. Practice healthy routines for growing strength and endurance. Gain capacities with patience.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Relax with your favorite games or stories. Fun with family and friends fills your heart to brimming. Savor sweetness with the ones you love.

