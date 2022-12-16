Cunningham, Engel among Midland award recipients

Midland University honored 14 students as 2022-23 Who’s Who Award recipients during a ceremony December 6th at the Olson Student Center. The Who’s Who Award recognizes students for their academic achievement, service to their community, leadership in co-curricular activities, and potential for continued success beyond Midland University.

The following students were recognized:

Em Cunningham - Em is from Platte Center, Nebraska and is the child of Sarah and Reeve Cunningham. Em is a senior Arts Management and Communication Studies major and is also working toward a certificate in diversity and inclusion. Em is a member of the Midland speech & debate team and is the President of PRISM.

Olivia Engel - Olivia is from Columbus, Nebraska and is the daughter of Tracy and Kim Engel. She is a senior studying music education. During her time at Midland, Olivia has been a member of the women’s golf team, Cru, NMEA, SAAC, Phi Omega Sorority, choir, band, and theater productions. She has also worked as a resident advisor, admissions ambassador, and help desk employee.