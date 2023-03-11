Lavaley wins Nebraska Young Artist award
Hayden Lavaley of Osceola, a junior at Osceola, has won a Nebraska Young Artist Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.
The annual awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre, and film and emerging media arts. Lavaley's specialty area is visual arts.
Fifty-nine students from more than 30 high schools across the state have been selected as award winners and will be invited to a day of activities on campus April 5.