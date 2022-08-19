 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morningside University graduates

Morningside University congratulated over 190 undergraduates and over 240 graduate students on Saturday, May 14 at the commencement ceremony at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Morningside's campus. The following students received recognition from Morningside:

Matthew J. Strecker of Columbus graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Trevor M. Siroky graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Tyler A. Vavrina of Linwood graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree. 

