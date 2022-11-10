Sorsen awarded stipend for research
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 202 Husker undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this fall. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. Students with academic-year UCARE awards will present posters on their research and creative activities at Student Research Days, to be held during the spring semester.
Jessica Sorsen of Schuyler was one of the 202 students who was awarded a stipend. Sorsen is a junior studying geology, and her project title is "Kane-Atlantis."