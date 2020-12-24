Theilen earns BSN

UNL confers degrees

Diplomas will be mailed to graduates. New this year, 2020 graduates are able to download and share their digital diplomas. Details are available at https://go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma .

All 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony. Among the graduates are the following area students: Clarkson - MaGyver Brabec, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction; Leigh - Shelby Fuhr, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Richland - Maeghan Pieper, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Schuyler - Myiesha Hartman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Yamilet Nevarez-Alarcon, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Cody Zrust, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.