Schumacher, Pavlik among Clifton Builders

The Clifton Strengths Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has selected 34 students for the seventh cohort of the Clifton Builders Program. The program brings together students with high leadership and entrepreneurial potential and develops them to lead high-performance teams. Students can declare either a Clifton Builders Management major or minor and choose a track based on their interests of building businesses, teams or communities.