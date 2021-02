Wesleyan releases honors list

LINCOLN -- Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced the fall semester Academic Honors List for its traditional undergraduate program.

Among the honorees are the following area students: Alycin Braun, Caitlin Broekemeier, Karissa Gleeson, Said Mendez, Jessie Nelson, Drew VunCannon, Ashley Warner; Osceola - Macy Gustafson; Shelby - Julia Salerno, Carter Smith; Stromsburg - Brooklyn Mickey.

A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list.

Area students on honor roll at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Nearly 5,000 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2020 semester.

Among those earning honors are the following area students: Columbus - Lane Egger, Paxton Myers; Humphrey - Kaydie Brandl.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

Northeast announces honor rolls