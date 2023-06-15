Central Community College honors list

Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2023 spring semester. Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99. The following local students received recognition:

President's List: Howells - Sasha Perrin. Schuyler - Ailen Alarcon, Daisy Angel Torres, Lucia Mendez, Gustavo Perez, Kieerty Ruiz, Ivan Varela and Taylor Westerbuhr.

Dean's List: Dodge - Valerie Vetick. Richland - Makenna Lutjelusche. Schuyler - Ailyn Adame, Rosana Diego, Alondra Gaspar, Victor Gatica, Mixcel Marcial, Danira Marquez, Lesly Marroquin, Kenny Mejia, Edith Oliden de Loza, Hugo Ramon, Katie Wolfe and Edith Zacarias.

De Leon-Ortega, Westerbuhr receive CCC-Grand Island scholarships

About 280 new and returning students have received scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year at Central Community College in Grand Island, Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington. The following students received scholarships:

Megan de Leon-Ortega of Schuyler received the Academic Opportunity Scholarship. and the Wendell and Frances Starr Scholarship.

Taylor Westerbuhr of Schuyler received the Academic Opportunity Scholarship and the Stueven Health Sciences Scholarship.

Wayne State dean's list

Wayne State College included 1,183 students on the dean's list for exemplary academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. Students listed on the dean's list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term. The following students received recognition:

Clarkson: *Abbigail Brabec, *Cara Dvorak, Marc-Anthony Lopez, *Amber Novotny and *Brittney Urbanek.

Dodge: Cameryn Faltin, Grace Hunke, Abigail Pieper and Daisy Scholl.

Howells: *Lexie Brester, *Jadyn Burenheide, *Logan Fiala, Jillian Grovijohn, Cassandra Pieper and Holly Tomcak.

Leigh: Kanyon Held, *Paige Nolan and *Payje Rayback.

Schuyler: Elvin Arevalo, Madyson Cech, *Zachary Chromy, *Josue Flores, *Kyle Jedlicka, Thomas Marxsen, Esmeralda Sacarias and *Vance Sayer.