Central Community College graduates

Central Community College honored 345 graduate candidates during its 2022 winter commencement Friday, Dec. 9, at CCC-Hastings. The candidates attended one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center. Those with honors achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career. The following students were recognized for receiving Associate of Applied Science degrees.

Victoriah J. Fangan of Albion graduated with honors with degree in criminal justice.

Ashley N. Gutierrez of Albion graduated with a degree in early childhood education.

Edwin B. Alvarado-Hernandez of Bellwood graduated with a degree in mechatronics.

Jessica Miranda of Columbus graduated with a degree in business technology.

Joshua E. Perkins of Columbus graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

Rob W. Johnson of Columbus graduated with honors and a degree in drafting and design technology.

Brandon C. Beggs, Bryan Bernal and Nathan E. Whitaker all of Columbus graduated with a degree in mechatronics.

Leon R. Castillo of David City graduated with a degree in mechatronics.

Lesvia K. Marroquin of Linwood graduated with honors and a degree in business administration.

Yenny P. Delgado-Hernandez, Robert J. Fuentes and Alexis Valadez of Schuyler graduated with a degree in business administration.

Madison G. Brezina and Stefany Rocha of Schuyler graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

Joel D. Alvarez Salazar and Ramiro J. Huerta of Schuyler graduated with a degree in mechatronics.

Tori G. Wacker of Polk graduated with a degree in business technology.

The following students were awarded recognition for receiving an Associate of Arts degree:

Chelsea Avevedo, Courtney R. Aldrich, Ashley B. Cline, Madison Fricke, Ivan O.R. Lopex, Alexander J. Moseman and Libby J. Wurdeman all of Columbus; Alli A. Hartman of David City; Bianney Gaspar and Alexis Pacheco of Schuyler; and Libby A. Scott of Osceola.

The following students graduated with diplomas:

Wanda J. Sewell of Bellwood received a diploma in business administration.

Leslie L. Benitez, Reed N. Blaser, Trevor P. Blevins, Eva Colima, Esmeralda Espino Arevalo, Trenton R. Hamling, Kienan Prorok and Mariah C. Zamora of Columbus received diplomas in business administration.

Elizabeth C. Hoppe of Columbus received a diploma in early childhood education.

Brandon L. Berger of Columbus received a diploma in information technology and systems.

Kaylie E. Bachmann, Gabriel Figueroa and Xsander M. Garcia of Columbus received diplomas in mechatronics.

Nicole C. George of Columbus received a diploma in quality technology.

Natelya R. Gibbs-Buehler and Rachael R. Janak of David City received diplomas of business administration.

Bryanna L. McAuley of David City received a diploma in early childhood education.

William L. Eller of David City received a diploma in mechatronics.

Robyn R. Yosten of Monroe received a diploma in business administration.

Trevor C. Boruch of Osceola received a diploma in agricultural sciences.

Kimberly M. Parsons of Schuyler received a diploma in early childhood education.

Noe A. Rodriguez and Edith Zacarias of Schuyler received diplomas in mechatronics.

Marco DeAcros Jr. and Victor M. Lozano Jr. of Schuyler received diplomas in welding technology.

Garrett L. Miller of Stromsburg received a diploma in welding technology.