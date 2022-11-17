East Butler Honor Roll
The following students received A honor roll recognition:
Note: * denotes all "A's"
12th grade: Reid Glasshoff, Alex Pierce, Lindsey Prochaska, Sara Stanek and Kody Tejral.
11th grade: Rylie Biltoft, Meagan Janak, *Reese Kozisek, and *Sydney Pernicek.
10th grade: Leah Bongers, Malorie Spatz and Hannah Strizek.
Ninth grade: *Jason Bongers, *Dylan Klement, Zoey Patocka, Jacob Pekarek, Jonathan Pytlik, Vincent Vandenburg and Drew Wachal.
Eighth grade: Chase Bohac, Kate Janak, Vance Pelan, *Chance Rohda, *Kourtney Tejral and Henry Weverka.
People are also reading…
Seventh grade: *Emily Lyons, *Margaret Pekarek, *Lucy Polivka, Addison Rolfsmeier, Marnita Spatz and Spencer Vandenburg.
The following students received honorable mention recognition:
12th grade: Lane Bohac, Carynn Bongers, Katie Haney, Hilary Kabourek, Haley Klement, Camryn Kocian, Reece Kocian, Saige Patocka, Katie Pflum, Kate Rathjen, Sierra Rhynalds and Kaleen Zak.
11th grade: Madison DeWitt, Cloe Keagy, Addison Kriz, Lauren Sousek, Caden Stara, Miranda Strizek and Ryan Sullivan.
10th grade: Faye Belew, Logan Buresh, Alexis Forney, Kale Glasshoff, Morgan Havlovic, Emily Kamm, Madalynn Marsh, Jaidyn Roberts and Mackennah Spatz.
Ninth grade: Kendol Benes, Austin Biltoft, Addison Bohaty, Elliot Bouc, Brittney Buresh, Jorja Dailey, Keigan Kocian, Tristan Kocian, Alecia Kovar, Lillian Kriz, Michael Kunasek, Kaydence Schauer and Neveah Schulte.
Eighth grade: Gunner Fencl, Ryder Jarecki, Grant Kozisek, Jessica Prochaska and Elizabeth VanDerslice.
Seventh grade: Jett Bailey, Bailey Benes, Francesca Hageman, Kaley Micek, Caleb Osmera, Kloey Pelan, Drake Sova, Wyatt Steager and Waylon Thompson.