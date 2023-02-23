Hernandez participated in Concordia theatre showing

Michelle Hernandez of Schuyler participated in four showings of No Body Like Jimmy from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30. The play follows the Vanlandingham family, Harold and Jimmy through a party they are throwing to fundraise for Eloise Vanlandingham's senate campaign. Except there's a catch. Jimmy is a dead body, and Harold and Ralph are trying to convince everyone that he's not. This play is full of mistaken identity, legal shenanigans, and lots of slapstick humor.