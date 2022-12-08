 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth

  • 0

Wayne students to present fall honors projects

Wayne State honors students will present their research to the public on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. The 30-minute presentations are the culmination of the course of study in the Honors Program and are certain to provide interesting facts on a variety of topics. Each presentation will include time for questions from the audience. All presentations are free and open to the public.

On Friday, Dec. 9 in the Kanter Student Center: Niobara East:

Carter Ossian of David City will present “Chaotic Reasoning: Publishing and Promoting a Murder-Mystery Novel” from 9 to 9:30 a.m. His instructor is Dr. Stephanie Marcellus.

