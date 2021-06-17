Meysenburg recounts long cancer journey

Editor's note: With the 35th annual Butler County Relay for Life taking place in June, seven cancer survivors in Butler County are sharing their stories. This is the first in the series.
I am a sister, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a friend, and a 36-year cancer survivor. I’ve experienced insurmountable loss and have been afforded blessings beyond compare. I’ve watched as those around me lost their battle with cancer and I’ve hugged doctors who believe that I was the one patient they never thought would live. I am Carol Meysenburg and this is my story.
In October 1985 I had a scheduled mammogram at the Butler County Clinic. The mammogram identified a small pin head sized lump on my left breast. Due to the size of the lump, Dr. Thoendel didn’t think it was anything to worry about and asked that I wait until August of the following year when another mammogram would be taken.
I think it’s important for people to know that at the same time they found the pin sized lump I was not only raising my own family, but had made a promise to my sister that if anything would ever happen to her that I would raise her three children: Jill, Jody and Carla. I remember telling her “you better not leave me” and then, shortly thereafter, I lost my sister to cancer. I kept the promise I made her and waiting until August for a second mammogram wasn’t an option for me. With the support of Dr. Thoendel, I made the decision to seek a second opinion at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
The testing that was done at the University of Nebraska Medical Center was not available at the Butler County Clinic at that time and the tests revealed the lump was worse than originally thought. Had I waited until the following August for a second mammogram, the pin sized lump would have metastasized.
My two doctors were Dr. Carr and Dr. Silverberg. I underwent surgery and was in the hospital for one week before I was allowed to go home. Two weeks after my surgery, I didn’t feel well. I didn’t say anything because I felt guilty; I had kids to raise; kids to get to the bus. I thought if I would shower that I would feel better. I made it as far as the living room and collapsed. Two of my children were there and my husband carried me to the bedroom. He called Kay Adamy and Rita Homan to help. My husband carried me to the vehicle and drove me to the hospital. I was hospitalized for two weeks with a staph infection.
I don’t remember a lot about being unresponsive, but what I do know is that I know I saw God and felt totally at peace. It was the most peaceful feeling I’ve ever had.
Then in 2010, 25 years after my initial diagnosis, I found a lump in my right breast. I immediately went to the clinic and was told to wait six months for the next mammogram. I made a second life changing decision to see Dr. Carr and Dr. Silverberg again. They performed a double mastectomy and following my surgery, Dr. Carr came into my room, hugged me and said “you are one lucky girl.” To this day, I am noted in his medical book as “the one patient that I never thought would live.” I remained hospitalized for one week before returning home.
Throughout my cancer journey, I had the support of my sisters, family, and friends. I’ve learned about putting faith in God and the power of prayer. Cancer changed my life in so many ways; not only physically, but how I perceive the world around me, how I live my life each day, and it helped prepare me for the journey I would endure when my husband was diagnosed and lost his battle to cancer. I live each day to the fullest. Have faith, family, friends, and God. They are all great blessings.
If I could say anything, it would be thank you. Thank you for the support I’ve received through all of these years.