Meysenburg recounts long cancer journey

The testing that was done at the University of Nebraska Medical Center was not available at the Butler County Clinic at that time and the tests revealed the lump was worse than originally thought. Had I waited until the following August for a second mammogram, the pin sized lump would have metastasized.

My two doctors were Dr. Carr and Dr. Silverberg. I underwent surgery and was in the hospital for one week before I was allowed to go home. Two weeks after my surgery, I didn’t feel well. I didn’t say anything because I felt guilty; I had kids to raise; kids to get to the bus. I thought if I would shower that I would feel better. I made it as far as the living room and collapsed. Two of my children were there and my husband carried me to the bedroom. He called Kay Adamy and Rita Homan to help. My husband carried me to the vehicle and drove me to the hospital. I was hospitalized for two weeks with a staph infection.

I don’t remember a lot about being unresponsive, but what I do know is that I know I saw God and felt totally at peace. It was the most peaceful feeling I’ve ever had.