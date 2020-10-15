44 Road the focus District 2 election

"It's been at a standstill for 10 years. Our taxpayers want it," Nickolite said. "There are several other issues, but that would be my main priority."

Nickolite, 56, is making his first bid for a government position in this year's election.

He was born and raised in District 2 and graduated from Aquinas Catholic School in David City. After that, he served four years in the U.S. Navy before getting a degree in machine tool technology at Southeast Community College.

He currently lives in Bellwood and has worked at medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) in Columbus as a toolmaker and mold maker for the last 15 years.

Before that, he said, he worked for the Butler County Highway Department on the bridge and dirt crews. He also owns a farm where the county’s gravel operation is located. As a result, he said he is familiar with the county’s operations.

