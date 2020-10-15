44 Road the focus District 2 election

Tony Krafka and Roger Nickolite are competing for the Butler County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat in the November election.
Krafka, 44, lives and farms in Butler County. He is the incumbent for District 2, a seat he’s held since 2008.
Since joining the board, Krafka has served as a member of its road and bridge committee. Before that, he worked for the county highway department. The reason he ran for the board in 2008, he said, was to address issues with county roads.
In Krafka’s district, he said 44 Road remains a priority. It is, he said, by far the most traveled gravel road in Butler County.
“I don’t know how many years ago it was, but we got the first mile-and-a-quarter of it paved. We’re trying to finish it," Krafka said.
Krafka has also been part of a project involving the City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties to build a connector between U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 near Bellwood.
Finishing 44 Road and jumping right into the connector would be costly, Krafka said. That’s why he wants to see what will happen with the connector before pushing for 44 Road, he said.
Paving 44 Road is also a chief concern for Nickolite.
He said the connector would increase traffic on 44 Road, making it more important than ever to finish paving it.
"It's been at a standstill for 10 years. Our taxpayers want it," Nickolite said. "There are several other issues, but that would be my main priority."
Nickolite, 56, is making his first bid for a government position in this year's election.
He was born and raised in District 2 and graduated from Aquinas Catholic School in David City. After that, he served four years in the U.S. Navy before getting a degree in machine tool technology at Southeast Community College.
He currently lives in Bellwood and has worked at medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) in Columbus as a toolmaker and mold maker for the last 15 years.
Before that, he said, he worked for the Butler County Highway Department on the bridge and dirt crews. He also owns a farm where the county’s gravel operation is located. As a result, he said he is familiar with the county’s operations.
Eligible Nebraskans can register to vote online through Oct. 16. In-person voter registration can be completed through Oct. 23.
Voters can verify their voter registration, polling place and ballot status at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov. People can also register to vote and change their voter registration address, name and party at nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration.
The Butler County Clerk’s Office began sending out early voting ballots at the end of September. Those who are interested in an early voting ballot but have not yet submitted a request must get their request to the county by Oct. 23.
All early voting ballots must be returned to the county office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted.
