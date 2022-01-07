Ag expo coming up

Butler County Extension and the Butler County Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to hold the Butler County Ag Expo on Feb. 15.

"It's probably going to be one of the biggest events we're going to be doing in 2022," Chamber of Commerce Director Jason Parridgen said. "It's been done in the past but we skipped it in 2021 because of COVID."

The expo will be held at the Butler County Event Center, 62 L St. in David City.

"Extension does what they do on one side of the Ag Expo and then the Chamber is going to be running vendor booths, all local ag-centric booths on our side," Parridgen said. "...They'll be able to show off their wares and what they do."

Parridgen said the Chamber is hoping to organize 45 vendor booths for the event.

"We've had no problem in the past filling all those booths and I'm sure we'll have no problem again -- we have some really great people already interested in doing it," Parridgen said.

According to a Dec. 21 post on the Butler County Ag Expo Facebook page, 10-by-10 booths can be rented for $150.

The event is also seeking sponsors. A sponsorship comes with a booth and other benefits, Parridgen said.

"It's being sponsored already by Bank of the Valley and Union Bank and Trust in David City," Parridgen said.

Gold level sponsorships cost $2,000, silver $1,000 and corporate $500.

Extension, meanwhile, will be holding some trainings during the Ag Expo.

"(The expo will) bring the latest products and innovation to producers all in one place," Butler and Polk County Extension Educator Melissa Bartels said in a Jan. 3 email to the Banner-Press. "Extension is partnering with the Lower Platte North Natural Resource District to provide the 2022 certification classes for nitrogen and water management at 9:30 am for those producers that need to certify."

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Extension Educator Allan Vyhnalek -- who specializes in farm and ranch succession planning -- will present information essential to passing a farm to the next generation, Bartels said.

Vyhnalek's talk will give reminders about the communication that is essential for families which are transitioning and will cover common mistakes made during the transition process, the importance of having a formal succession plan in place and essential considerations and tools for creating an agricultural estate plan.

"Private pesticide training will be provided by myself and fellow Water and Integrated Cropping Systems Extension Educator Aaron Nygren at 1 p.m.," Bartels said.

Bartels noted that anyone wishing to participate in the pesticide training will need to pre-register, either by calling the Butler County Extension Office or going online to go.unl.edu/pesticide2022.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

