Application packets for an owner-occupied house rehabilitation program are now available at the City of David City offices, 490 E. St.

Through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, $17.5 million in grants will be going to housing projects across the state. David City is receiving $575,600, and the owner-occupied house rehab program will be offered through the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD).

The assistance offered through the program would include structural, mechanical, electrical, weatherization and plumbing improvements.

Through the program, up to $40,000 can be funded to a single owner-occupied home, meaning the owner has to live there full time while owning the property. They don’t have to have the property paid off but they need to be listed on the deed.

Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge said anyone wanting to seek funding from the program should obtain and begin completing the application.

Those with questions or difficulties with the application can contact Trowbridge at 402-367-2934 or dana_trowbridge@yahoo.com.