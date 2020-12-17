Applying manure to fields

What’s going on in Ag? As we move into the winter months here are some tips to consider for winter manure applications. There are several things to consider with manure application management; where, when and how to apply? Manure application during the winter on frozen or snow-covered ground can lead to significant nutrient loss possibly affecting surface and ground water quality.

Where to apply manure? When possible try to apply manure on dry vs. wet ground that is level and well away from ditches or bodies of water, avoiding sloped land as it presents a greater risk for erosion and runoff. Coarse textured soils are more suitable for manure application because sandy soils have a higher infiltration rate and reduce the chances of nutrient runoff verse fine textured soils. Fields with at least 30% crop residue present and/or a cover crop are better suited fields for manure application as this reduces runoff from precipitation events and snowmelt compared to follow fields. Nitrate leaching can be reduced when cover crops are present because the applied nutrients are used by the living plants, and the stored nutrients will be released back into the soil as the cover crop decompose during the summer making it available for the cash crop. Allows follow the state required guidelines for manure application setbacks according to the size of your animal feeding operations. For large operations the setback is 100 ft from surface water, wells, and open tile lines or 35 ft when a vegetative buffer is used, for small/medium operations the setback is 30 ft.