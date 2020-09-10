Aquinas gets go bucket donations

Pokorny reached out to ACE General Manager Erin Hotovy about getting the buckets at a reduced price.

Hotovy is a 1993 Aquinas graduate. Once Pokorny reached out, he said donating the buckets and lids at a reduced cost was a no-brainer.

“We’ve done a lot of stuff for Aquinas and for the public school in the past,” Hotovy added.

For example, Hotovy said, ACE Hardware donates nail aprons every summer to the David City High School marching band to hold their charts and field coordinates.

“We’ve done round-up campaigns for Genesis House and for Relay for Life and for Blue Valley,” Hotovy said.

Pokorny said Aquinas is still in the process of filling the buckets with supplies and, going forward, the school will particularly need donations to create the first aid kits for the buckets.

Donations for the first aid kits will be particularly valuable, she said, because those will likely be the most expensive component of the go buckets. The main requirement Aquinas has, Pokorny said, is that the first aid kits must be able to fit into the 10-inch bucket openings.

Even if people can’t donate entire first aid kits, Pokorny said first aid supplies would be useful as well.