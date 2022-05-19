 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aquinas graduation

Quite the crowd turned out for Aquinas Catholic High School's 61st annual commencement held May 15. 

The program opened with graduating senior Grace Reiter providing an opening prayer. Aubrey Novacek, a Cardinal Newman recipient, was the 2022 class speaker. Principal Spencer Zysset welcomed the crowd and gave the presentation of seniors. 

Bishop James D. Conley of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, Aquinas Chief Administrative Office (CAO) Fr. Sean Timmerman, Aquinas Assistant CAO Fr. Michael Ventre and Board of Advisors President Julie Reiter awarded the diplomas. 

Conley provided the keynote address with Timmerman giving concluding remarks. John Prochaska lead the closing prayer. 

The Aquinas graduating class of 2022 included Michael Andel, Trista Birkel, Jayden Bollig, Britney Buell, Paul Buresh, Meredith Dalton, Bradly Daro, Jeremy Drozda, Marcus Eickmeier, Xavier Filala, Curtis Humlicek, Shae Junck, Simon Kelly, Gretchen Kozisek, Benjamin Lyons, Reilly Miller, Ella Moravec, Christopher Nickolite, Aubrey Novacek, Jaxon Ondracek, Olivia Perske, Natalie Petree, John Prochaska, Hunter Reisdorff, Grace Reiter, Gavin Romshek, Ethan Schmid, Gabriel Schmid, Hunter Stutzman, Caleb Thege, Rowdy Truska, Hunter Vandenberg, Matthew Vrbka, Gracyn Wollmer, Hailey Woolsey and Hannah Woolsey.

