Aquinas, St. Mary's head into second semester

With the barriers posed by masks and social distancing, Zook said St. Mary's has placed extra emphasis on the importance of social and emotional learning by implementing a new program this year.

"It's a difficult time anyway, you see those starting to decline in kids, but then you put a pandemic on top of it. It was critical this year to add that piece," Zook said.

Through the social and emotional learning program, Zook said staff and students discuss how to deal with emotional struggles or how to be better friends and how they can look to the saints for guidance.

COVID-19 precautions have also prevented Aquinas from having Mass in its chapel.

"We've had to spread out and have Mass in the gym. And a gym is just not the same. Being in a chapel is much more intimate and prayerful. But, I feel bad for our kids that they've not been able to experience the holy Mass inside our holy chapel," Timmerman said.

Faith has been more important than ever this school year, Timmerman added.