BCAFF: Supporting, changing its community

Today it’s time for another “hats off” to the team in the Butler County Area Foundation Fund.

Butler County Area Foundation Fund’s unrestricted endowment helps the community achieve big dreams. That was the message in a recent Pure Nebraska feature on TV Channels 10/11 from Lincoln. The program, hosted by Jon Vanderford, went to David City to learn about the many ways BCAFF fuels change in the community.

BCAFF Fund Advisory Committee Chair Kent Clymer talked on the program about their big step last year, their first six-figure grant commitment! The Fund is supporting the expansion of the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art with a commitment of $20,000 a year for five years for a total of $100,000 for that project Clymer said the money will help move Bone Creek from its current location to the old Ford Building.

If you haven’t heard about this project, it’s really quite an ambitious undertaking. The former dealership will be renovated to include not only much larger gallery space, but also a dedicated classroom, library, office space, and a gift gallery. For those who aren’t aware, Bone Creek is the only agrarian art museum in the United States and a truly unique asset in Butler County, drawing people from around the country.

The BCAFF unrestricted endowment generates $52,000 annually for the Fund to grant to worthwhile community projects. Along with other accounts within BCAFF, the committee is nearing $75,000 per year of discretionary money to be invested in Butler County’s future…and there is more to come.

As a result of that capacity, despite that big commitment to the Bone Creek Museum, BCAFF was still able to award $32,900 in grant monies in November 2021. Those were recognized at the recent 40th Anniversary banquet in David City.

To share just a sample of those grants: $5,000 was granted to David City Public Schools for the construction of a greenhouse; $5,000 was given for expansion of the Holy Family Early Learning Center to provide for education for the County’s youngest learners; a pair of grants went to support park improvements and music in the park; and another grant will support a drone for Butler County Emergency Management that will improve public safety in the county. And this is just a sample of the variety of projects being supported by BCAFF throughout their county!

The Fund shared at that recent banquet that they have, or soon will, pass the $1-million mark in their investments in Butler County! What a record of achievement over 40 years…and what’s really exciting is that we know with those payout levels going forward, what took 40 years the first time will only take another 10 or so to replicate!

That’s the power of building an endowment: the potential to grant dollars grows at the same time as more money is being put back into these communities. We know Butler County, like other Nebraska counties, is just scratching the surface of their potential. Just this decade, some $815-million will transfer from one generation to the next in Butler County. If just 5% of that were endowed, the impact in Butler County would grow 20 times over the current BCAFF capacity. Think of what could happen there, and in every other Nebraska county, if we are intentional about telling our neighbors what they could do by leaving just a small portion of their estate to their hometowns!

Thanks to Butler County and specifically BCAFF for providing another powerful example of using charitable resources to create a more safe, prosperous, fulfilling future in their place.

K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.

