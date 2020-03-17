BCHCC monitoring the ever-changing coronavirus situation

The Butler County Health Care Center in David City is making an effort to keep up with the developing COVID-19 situation across the country.
“We’ve been trying to monitor the situation for probably the better part of three or four weeks,” CEO Don Naiberk said. “And of course, it became a little bit more real just in the last two to three weeks, and each week kind of brings a new level of urgency.”
Nebraska had well over a dozen cases of the coronavirus as of earlier this week. Last Monday, the hospital closed off the hospital to most visitors, Naiberk said.
“Basically what that meant was we would allow a spouse to come and stay under special circumstances, for a surgery or a mom delivering a baby or something like that,” he said. “But we didn’t allow people just to come and visit.”
The hospital also locked all of its doors except for two entrances to screen its staff, visitors and patients to ask questions promoted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including where they have traveled and if they have shown signs of symptoms of the virus.
“Internally, we participate in three or four conference calls a week with the Nebraska Hospital Association and the Department of Health and Human Services, talking about the coronavirus, what we should be doing to prepare, what the current status is, where the cases are, those kinds of things,” Naiberk said.
Along with these meetings, Director of Nurses Sue Birkel said the hospital has also stepped up communication with local emergency medical services and other clinics.
“Because it’s such a fluid situation, we want to make sure that we’re getting the most accurate and recent information,” she said.
The hospital is also providing its staff with education on the coronavirus situation, registered nurse Kristin Hartman said.
“We’re reviewing isolation techniques with staff, doing more education on just proper handling of specimens and collection of nasal swabs to ensure that proper techniques are being used,” she said.
Hartman said she believes the staff is fully prepared, as they have had practice with emergency preparedness training.
“It’s been something that we’ve been training and working for many years, and it’s finally being put to use,” she said.
Naiberk said the hospital has been talking with its staff to make sure they understand what they need to do to take precautions for themselves and how they should handle the situation going forward.
“We’re making plans for increased patient load, what we are going to do if there are more patients than what we’re licensed for, if there are more patients than what we’ve got places to put them, those sort of things,” he said.
Although most of the communication and education has been through email, Naiberk said the hospital does its best to communicate face-to-face with the staff on a routine basis.
“I try to go down at various times during the day, and I was here over the weekend evening to talk to the nurses, just to let them know what’s going on, try to keep them informed, see if they’ve got any questions,” he said.
Hartman said there has been direct communication with staff, with daily email updates on the situation as it changes.
“We have some hands-on skill stations set up to ensure that we’re using isolation techniques properly, like donning and doffing our isolation gear,” she said. “And we’re also watching some videos on techniques of nasal swabbing and isolation techniques.”
Because the hospital’s staff is only around 120, Naiberk said many of the staff sit in on a lot of the conference calls themselves.
“Some of them, they have to get the information second-hand,” he said. “But we try to get that information out as soon as we have it and get it to them so that they can put it into place just as soon as they possibly can.”
Naiberk said if anyone is thinking about going to the hospital, they should call ahead of time at 402-367-1200.
“We are open 24/7 and we’re taking care of anybody that comes through our doors or comes to us, but with this coronavirus, the big part is to make sure that we’re able to protect our staff and protect other patients,” he said. “And so if we know that you’re coming as a patient, it gives us a lot better opportunity to contain the virus and take care of you in a way that protects our staff, protects you as a patient and protects the other patients that use our facility.”
Most importantly, Naiberk said people should remember that no matter where they are, their local health care facility is prepared to take care of them.
“We’re ready, just please be careful and remember social distancing and try to stay home if you can,” he said. “This will pass in time, it’s just going to take a little while.”