BCHCC monitoring the ever-changing coronavirus situation

Although most of the communication and education has been through email, Naiberk said the hospital does its best to communicate face-to-face with the staff on a routine basis.

“I try to go down at various times during the day, and I was here over the weekend evening to talk to the nurses, just to let them know what’s going on, try to keep them informed, see if they’ve got any questions,” he said.

Hartman said there has been direct communication with staff, with daily email updates on the situation as it changes.

“We have some hands-on skill stations set up to ensure that we’re using isolation techniques properly, like donning and doffing our isolation gear,” she said. “And we’re also watching some videos on techniques of nasal swabbing and isolation techniques.”

Because the hospital’s staff is only around 120, Naiberk said many of the staff sit in on a lot of the conference calls themselves.

“Some of them, they have to get the information second-hand,” he said. “But we try to get that information out as soon as we have it and get it to them so that they can put it into place just as soon as they possibly can.”