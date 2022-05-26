BCHS reaches fundraising goal, still seeking donations

The Butler County Historical Society (BCHS) is planning exterior improvements to its depot museum and the community has stepped up to see the project through.

A recent donation from the county is set to help in that endeavor.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors OK’d during their regular meeting on May 16 a recommendation from the visitors committee to grant $5,000 to the BCHS.

“They're asking for help to repair the parking area and brick patio, between the tracks and the museum, install light in the parking area,” County Clerk Stephanie Laska said.

“Currently the improvement fund has $10,570.74 and there's already $5,000 that has been approved for the Bone Creek Museum.”

Those dollars come from a lodging tax, Laska noted, with half of that money going to the improvement fund and the rest going to the promotion fund.

According to a BCHS press release, the group also received grants from the Butler County Area Future Fund and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Foundation.

The BCHS decided last fall that it was time to make exterior improvements to the museum. A wheelchair ramp was installed but visitors still needed to walk on a gravel parking area and uneven brick. The group received a cost estimate of more than $40,000 for those two items as well as other repairs – replacing the fence between the railroad tracks and the museum property and re-laying the patio bricks.

“We thought there was no way to raise that much money but if we could just raise the first $15,000, we could at least get the most expensive and important part of the project done: a smooth parking lot and sidewalk,” Butler County Historical Society President Steve Barlean said. “So, we sent out many letters to the good people of Butler County asking for donations. Well, the people of Butler County stepped up, big time.”

People gave what they could, ranging from a couple of bucks to thousands of dollars. To date, over $40,000 has been donated and checks are still coming in, Barlean said.

Donations have also come in the form of reduced labor costs and “a few freebies” from contractors doing the work.

“This means that instead of just getting a smooth parking lot and waiting to finish the rest of the project in the future, we have been, and will be able to also put in the safety fence; re-lay the bricks; put in a streetlamp and have it wired; repaint the exterior trim and eaves, and in general, make our museum a safe, attractive, and inviting attraction for visitors to Butler County,” Barlean said.

Donations will still be needed for future projects, such as a new roof, window replacement and a building for artifact storage, according to the press release. Donations can be sent to PO Box 133 in David City.

“We ask simply, keep up the good work!” Barlean said. “From all the volunteers at the Butler County Historical Society Depot Museum, a huge THANK YOU, Butler County!”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

