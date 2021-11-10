Board discusses public defender candidate

The Butler County Board of Supervisors recently voted in favor of hiring Tim Sopinski to fill the county's vacant part-time public defender position.

Sopinski currently serves as the chief deputy attorney in Dodge County and has a criminal defense law practice in Fremont.

A public defender is an attorney who represents people who are unable to pay for a lawyer to defend them in a trial.

In Nebraska, public defenders don't have to reside in the county they serve, as long as the county's population is 100,000 or less.

In bigger counties, the public defender is an elected official. But, in counties with less than 35,000 residents, the county board can appoint a public defender, who works under a contract.

In July, the board accepted the resignation of the previous Butler County public defender, Jennifer Joakim. Her resignation was effective Aug. 31, meaning the public defender position has been vacant since the beginning of September.

At the beginning of August, the board created a hiring committee for the position, which consisted of Joakim, Butler County Human Resources Director Heidi Loges, District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer and District 4 Supervisor Rob Coufal.

The county began advertising for the position in August but only received one applicant, and that was Sopinski.

At the board's most recent meeting on Nov. 1, Loges said she and Sopinski had discussed signing a one-year contract with a $75,000 salary. She said they talked about possibly revisiting the salary in one year.

"Saunders County has a full-time public defender they pay $83,000 a year. Colfax's is part time and is paid $68,000 a year. York is part time for $64,000. Seward is full time, $79,000. Platte, full time, $73,000. Madison, full time, $83,000," Loges said.

The board approved the $75,000 salary and unanimously voted in favor of hiring Sopinski as the public defender, but held off on approving the one-year employment contract.

"I would go with two years," District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda said at the meeting.

Other board members agreed and said they would like to lengthen the term of the contract.

"We need a commitment," Bauer said. "We're changing our wages to get somebody, they can shift gears to commit to us, too."

Earlier in the meeting, Loges told the board that the county's last public defender contract was for four years.

While no one at the Nov. 1 meeting seemed aware of it, there is also a requirement in Nebraska Revised Statute -- specifically section 23-3406 -- that the contract for a board-appointed public defender must be "awarded for at least a two-year term."

The board directed Loges to see about adjusting the contract from one to two years.

Changing the contract will delay Sopinski's start date because he cannot begin working until the employment contract is finalized.

However, the board indicated that it would approve an adjusted contract at its next meeting on Nov. 15.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

