Bone Creek receives expansion grant from BCAFF

The Butler County Area Foundation Fund recently presented a very large check -- $100,000 -- to the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art.

The BCAFF had a special meeting on Nov. 1 to celebrate the $100,000 grant, which it will mete out to the museum over five years. The museum will receive the first $20,000 this month.

The BCAFF has been working to increase its endowment over the last few years, with help from the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF), a nonprofit organization that supports the growth of philanthropy in communities around Nebraska.

At the Nov. 1 meeting, NCF Chief Operating Officer K.C. Belitz congratulated the BCAFF on the work it has done since the organization began nearly 40 years ago.

"Man, the next 40 are going to be extraordinary," Belitz said. "We're certainly excited to be along for the ride."

The BCAFF isn't done yet this year, though -- at the meeting, BCAFF Chair Kent Clymer said they will be announcing another $30,000 in grants this year.

"(Carol Fuxa on BCAFF's grant selection committee recently said), 'You guys probably don't understand how much fun this is -- I remember the first time when we got to $10,000,'" Clymer said. "I was talking to … a former board member, and he goes, 'Yeah, when we got to $5,000, we thought we had something.' And we're doing four or five grants this year of over $5,000."

Clymer said it's exciting to be able to support the efforts of other community groups.

"The neat part is that we can give them the economic boost for them to go out and do these things," Clymer said.

The museum will use its BCAFF grant to support the Bone Creek Museum Campaign -- a fundraising effort to expand the museum's capacity. So far, the museum has secured $1.1 million toward a $3.9 million goal.

"Thank you -- we all are extremely appreciative of the grant that you have so generously bestowed on us. It's exciting," Museum Board of Directors President Ruth Thoendel said at the Nov. 1 BCAFF meeting.

The ultimate goal of the campaign is to relocate the museum from its current home at 575 E St. in David City to the Ford Building, 312 Fifth St. in David City.

The Ford Building was recently donated to the museum, and the museum board and volunteers have been working to clear the building out over the last several months.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 13, the museum is holding an event at the Ford Building, where the Bone Creek Museum Campaign steering committee will present plans for restoring the Ford Building and moving the museum there.

Visitors will have the chance to tour the historic property and enjoy select art pieces, special music, speakers and food.

The Nov. 13 event, Thoendel said, will serve as the public kickoff for the Bone Creek Museum Campaign.

"We have been quietly fundraising for a few weeks now and we have over $1 million already raised," Thoendel said.

There's still a ways to go before the campaign will reach its $3.9 million goal, Thoendel said, but those interested can go to the Nov. 13 event to learn more about the expansion and relocation campaign. More information is also available online at campaign.bonecreek.org.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

