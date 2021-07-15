Butler County Chamber holding dueling pianos group

The Butler County Chamber of Commerce has its only event of the year planned for Aug. 21 at the Butler County Fairgrounds events center.
It will feature the Fun Pianos! show of the 176 Keys Dueling Pianos traveling group, with heavy appetizers provided by the Northside Café, 1652 N. Fourth St. in David City. Tickets are $30 each.
"We really want everyone to come out and have a good time," Chamber Director Jason Parridgen said. "It's how we're welcoming everyone in the community back to having fun again."
Parridgen said it's the only event the Chamber has on the docket for this year -- so far, at least -- because COVID-19 and ensuing shortages have made it difficult to plan events.
"There's been a lot of instability going on with different things and we didn't want to pull off a half-successful event," Parridgen said. "...There's just a lot of uncertainty that's interfered with our plans."
However, he noted that the Chamber successfully restarted its monthly luncheon meetings in May, which were put on pause by COVID-19 in 2020.
"Our turnouts have been decent," Parridgen said. "...And we've had some good sponsors. Subway and Runza have sponsored us ... and we continue to look for more."
The Chamber is selling a limited number of tickets to the event on Aug. 21. Parridgen said the Chamber has already sold its first row of VIP tables. He urged interested parties to reach out to the Chamber about the secondary row of VIP tables sooner rather than later.
"Those are $300 and that's seating for eight at the same table. That $300 guarantees them that they can sit at the same table," Parridgen said.
Parridgen said people can drop by the Chamber office, 457 D St. in David City, call 402-367-4238 or email director@davidcitychamber.com.
Parridgen said Bank of the Valley and Michael Foods are the premier sponsors of the event and front row VIP tables.
"Bank of the Valley always steps up and they were first in the hopper," Parridgen said.
He added that Michael Foods also got on board quickly.
"They have been excellent," Parridgen said. "...They want to do more in the community and they have a long history here, obviously."
A similar observation was recently made by members of the local nonprofit Friends of David City group.
Friends of David City Member Lisa Stallbaum said Michael Foods has shown interest in helping to sponsor some of the group's events.
"Their whole thing is that they want to get more involved in the community," Friends of David City Member Jim Angell told the Banner-Press on June 23. "...We had a very good meeting with them that was very positive. … They want to be involved and they want to help us do things."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.