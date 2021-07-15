Butler County Chamber holding dueling pianos group

The Butler County Chamber of Commerce has its only event of the year planned for Aug. 21 at the Butler County Fairgrounds events center.

It will feature the Fun Pianos! show of the 176 Keys Dueling Pianos traveling group, with heavy appetizers provided by the Northside Café, 1652 N. Fourth St. in David City. Tickets are $30 each.

"We really want everyone to come out and have a good time," Chamber Director Jason Parridgen said. "It's how we're welcoming everyone in the community back to having fun again."

Parridgen said it's the only event the Chamber has on the docket for this year -- so far, at least -- because COVID-19 and ensuing shortages have made it difficult to plan events.

"There's been a lot of instability going on with different things and we didn't want to pull off a half-successful event," Parridgen said. "...There's just a lot of uncertainty that's interfered with our plans."

However, he noted that the Chamber successfully restarted its monthly luncheon meetings in May, which were put on pause by COVID-19 in 2020.

"Our turnouts have been decent," Parridgen said. "...And we've had some good sponsors. Subway and Runza have sponsored us ... and we continue to look for more."