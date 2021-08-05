Butler County chicken barns cause headaches for residents

"I really don't have any issue with those people who live right there. They've farmed their whole life and they put up barns right where they live," Barlean said.

Lanc agreed and said he commends anyone who raises their own livestock. That’s how he grew up in the 1980s.

“Those were tough times around here,” Lanc said. “It’s a thankless job getting up every morning and feeding animals. Anyone who is willing to work livestock, I know how hard that is. I saw my mom and dad raise chickens and hogs and cattle to feed my family."

Lanc said the three barns near his home owned by Gallus are another beast entirely.

“The property owner lives in David City and the owner of the barns lives in North Carolina. When I was a kid, we didn’t live in North Carolina and manage the animals from there,” Lanc said.

Lanc was referring to Ray Metzner and Jody Murphey. Metzner is the head of Kennel Vaccine Vet Supply Co. and owns the ground the barns stand on. Murphey, a managing partner at Gallus Capital, lives in North Carolina but his name appears on a lot of the paperwork for the chicken barns in Butler County.

“We just had a compliance review,” Murphey said. “We run the operation as we’re permitted by Nebraska statute.”