Butler County Fair proves successful despite pandemic

There was a good showing of 4-H and FFA at Butler County Fair despite COVID-19 keeping the status of the fair uncertain.
This year’s fair was limited to 4-H and FFA competitive events only. Other standard attractions like the carnival were canceled. The events that did take place did not proceed as usual, either. While standing in the static exhibit room this year, Butler County Ag Society Secretary Colleen Coufal said the Ag Society made a concerted effort to address public health concerns related to COVID-19.
“This would have been crazy, there would have been a lot more people here,” Coufal said, gesturing to the generously spaced tables. “You just couldn’t, when you want to have 4-H and that and look how we’ve got everything already spaced out. Workers, judges, everybody. Masks were encouraged and so some have them, some don’t.”
Open class entries were canceled this year to allow for appropriate spacing in the static exhibit room at the fairgrounds.
Otherwise, the uncertainty about the fair’s status did have an impact on the kinds of projects entered this year. But Extension Educator Katie Pleskac said 4-H entry numbers this year were similar to last year’s.
In other words, Butler County’s 4-H participants were no less enthusiastic about their participation.
All of the kids interviewed by The Banner-Press said they were happy to be competing at all.
Hannah Heinrich, 12, showed a heifer for the first time this year. Overall, this was Heinrich’s fourth year participating in 4-H.
“This has been a very new experience. I’d only shown bucket calves, so there was a lot more responsibility. I had to go out there more often and also she’s kind of ornery and big and stronger than I am. I had to train her,” Heinrich said.
Camryn Kocian, 15, said it was “relieving” to learn the 4-H and Future Farmers of America competitive events would be held this year. Kocian participated in the horse show speed and halter events. It was her fourth year doing 4-H.
Pierson Rohde, 11, came away from the Butler County Fair with awards for his goat, Rose.
“I feel good. I didn’t think that was going to happen, but I’m happy for myself,” Rohde said.
Rohde added that he’s been doing 4-H for three years. During the goat show, the judge advised the younger competitors on how to improve.
“She told me to put my leg in front and hold her chin up,” Rohde said.
The sheep and goat, horse and poultry shows were held on Thursday. The swine, small animal, and rabbit shows took place Friday while the beef show rounded the 4-H competitive events off on Saturday. The fair concluded on Sunday with a round-robin showmanship contest, then a livestock auction, followed by a car show.
A Farmers Market and community-wide garage sales also took over the town. The Chauncey S. Taylor House at 715 N. Fourth St. also attracted a lot of attention, with people from outside David City flocking to a sale there on Saturday.
Like many other county fairs this year, the status of the Butler County Fair was a little touch-and-go for a while. But if last week’s festivities are any indication, the people of Butler County were happy to have a chance to gather and celebrate the accomplishments of its youth.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
