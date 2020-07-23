Butler County Fair proves successful despite pandemic

All of the kids interviewed by The Banner-Press said they were happy to be competing at all.

Hannah Heinrich, 12, showed a heifer for the first time this year. Overall, this was Heinrich’s fourth year participating in 4-H.

“This has been a very new experience. I’d only shown bucket calves, so there was a lot more responsibility. I had to go out there more often and also she’s kind of ornery and big and stronger than I am. I had to train her,” Heinrich said.

Camryn Kocian, 15, said it was “relieving” to learn the 4-H and Future Farmers of America competitive events would be held this year. Kocian participated in the horse show speed and halter events. It was her fourth year doing 4-H.

Pierson Rohde, 11, came away from the Butler County Fair with awards for his goat, Rose.

“I feel good. I didn’t think that was going to happen, but I’m happy for myself,” Rohde said.

Rohde added that he’s been doing 4-H for three years. During the goat show, the judge advised the younger competitors on how to improve.

“She told me to put my leg in front and hold her chin up,” Rohde said.