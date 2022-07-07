Butler County Fair set for next week

The Butler County Fair is expected to see more kids than usual take part in 4-H programming this year.

The fair runs from July 12-17 and, according to Butler County 4-H Extension Assistant Aliesha Meusch, there’s an increase in 4-H membership.

“We usually have roughly around 200 members a year and we're about 235-ish this year. Looking at entries, compared to the last few years, we have an exceptional number compared to what we had before,” Meusch said. “We think that's because kids have been really participating in all the workshops and some kids have moved up into 4-H. Our Clover kids are aged five to seven and then you hit 8-years-old, you can have a lot more opportunity for projects.”

The 4-H side of the fair will be business as usual, she noted. Static entries start on July 12 and continue July 13. Beef, sheep, goat, swine, horses, rabbits and poultry will arrive on the grounds on July 13 and the Pioneer Farm Family Award is set for 6:30 p.m. 4-H shows are planned throughout the rest of the week.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which had been found in commercial flocks located in Butler County earlier this year, had halted poultry events for a while but fair-goers don’t need to worry about that next week.

“The poultry shows are going as normal,” Meusch added. “I know that one was a big uncertainty with the Nebraska Department of Ag and avian influenza, but we got the all clear to go as normal for that.”

A transfer from the Platte County Extension, Meusch wasn’t here for last year’s Butler County Fair but she noted she hopes that 4-h’ers have fun this year.

“There's going to be kids who find a lot of success and there's going to be some kids who are there just to participate,” she said, noting that whether it’s in the show ring, exhibit hall or just taking part in activities, she wants to see the kids enjoy themselves.

“As long as our 4-H kids are enjoying what they're doing, regardless of what it is, I think that’s going to be the biggest thing from the 4-H of what I want to see at the fair.”

Notably for the rest of the fair, the carnival opens at 6 p.m. on July 14 with a hypnotist show at the grandstand at 8 p.m. and a free fireworks show at 10 p.m., also at the grandstand.

The carnival continues on July 15 with the evening entertainment being a Casey Donahew Band Concert, which requires a ticket regardless of age, and a light show at 10 p.m.

A variety of activities are set throughout the day on July 16, with the carnival opening at 5 p.m. and outlaw tractor pulls set for 7 p.m. at the grandstand. A teen dance is set for 9 p.m. with music by Switchbak planned from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The carnival opens at 1 p.m. on July 17, with a car show from noon to 4 p.m., various events planned throughout the day and the parade set for 5 p.m. Mojo Filter will be the musical entertainment from 6-10 p.m.

For a full schedule of this year’s Butler County Fair, visit page B3 of this week’s Banner-Press.