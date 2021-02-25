Cases down, vaccines delayed in Butler County

On one hand, COVID-19 positive cases have continued to decrease in Butler County through the middle of February. On the other hand, last week's weather delayed vaccine shipments to Butler County.
During a Feb. 18 Zoom conference call with local public officials, Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall said Butler County had only reported one positive case of COVID-19 in the previous seven days.
For several months, Four Corners has been holding public COVID-19 update Zoom conference calls once every two weeks for each of the four counties in its jurisdiction — Polk, Butler, York and Seward.
Unfortunately, last week's weather conditions threw a few wrenches into Butler County's COVID-19 vaccination plans.
"With the weather and all of this snow, it has been sort of a natural social distancer," McDougall said.
But it also delayed weekly COVID-19 vaccine shipments, meaning Butler County headed into the week with 800 fewer doses than expected.
Luckily, Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) did receive doses of vaccine on Monday, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.
However, because of the delay, vaccine clinics had to be canceled near the end of last week. McDougall said several scheduled for Friday were canceled and Feb. 18 clinics in Polk and York Counties were shorted.
About 25 people scheduled for appointments on Feb. 18 were also turned away as the BCHCC ran out.
"We put a Facebook message out and we had about eight people contact us and volunteer to cancel or postpone until the next time we could give them," BCHCC CEO Don Naiberk said during the Feb. 18 Zoom call. "We also had a clinic scheduled for (Friday) and that was another 50 people."
Naiberk said all of those appointments will be rescheduled. Even with the canceled appointments, Naiberk said the county is approaching its current list of essential workers in line for vaccination.
Meanwhile, unrelated to the cold temperatures, McDougall said Butler County's vaccine allotment has been decreased going forward from 800 doses to 700. Four Corners will need to figure out how to distribute with the lower allotment, McDougall said.
It's not all bad news, though.
The delayed shipments are not expected to negatively impact the effectiveness of the second dose vaccinations. Naiberk said people whose second dose appointments were canceled should still get their second vaccine dose within the acceptable 10-day window.
"The good news is we can go three days early and about seven days late," Naiberk said. "...So we actually scheduled them about two days early. … We'll get them figured out, we'll get them in and we won't delay anybody's second dose past the recommended timeframe."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.