Cases down, vaccines delayed in Butler County

However, because of the delay, vaccine clinics had to be canceled near the end of last week. McDougall said several scheduled for Friday were canceled and Feb. 18 clinics in Polk and York Counties were shorted.

About 25 people scheduled for appointments on Feb. 18 were also turned away as the BCHCC ran out.

"We put a Facebook message out and we had about eight people contact us and volunteer to cancel or postpone until the next time we could give them," BCHCC CEO Don Naiberk said during the Feb. 18 Zoom call. "We also had a clinic scheduled for (Friday) and that was another 50 people."

Naiberk said all of those appointments will be rescheduled. Even with the canceled appointments, Naiberk said the county is approaching its current list of essential workers in line for vaccination.

Meanwhile, unrelated to the cold temperatures, McDougall said Butler County's vaccine allotment has been decreased going forward from 800 doses to 700. Four Corners will need to figure out how to distribute with the lower allotment, McDougall said.

It's not all bad news, though.