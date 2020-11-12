Coufal takes District 4 seat

Republican Robert Coufal will take over the District 4 seat on the Butler County Board of Supervisors from Max Birkel, who is not returning to the position.

"I'm really looking forward to working with the other supervisors, helping make Butler County the best that it can be," Coufal said.

Coufal received 62.99% (337 votes) of the vote in the race for District 4. He works as a corporal at the Butler County Detention Center, 451 N. Fifth St. in David City.

Coufal has not served in an elected office before, but earlier this year he began attending the board meetings regularly to get a feel for what's going on in the county.

He said he is prepared for the landfill and the quality of county roads and bridges to come up while he serves on the board, as they have in the past.

"I will do my very best job that I can to be the supervisor for District 4," Coufal said.