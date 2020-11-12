Coufal takes District 4 seat

Republican Robert Coufal will take over the District 4 seat on the Butler County Board of Supervisors from Max Birkel, who is not returning to the position.
"I'm really looking forward to working with the other supervisors, helping make Butler County the best that it can be," Coufal said.
Coufal received 62.99% (337 votes) of the vote in the race for District 4. He works as a corporal at the Butler County Detention Center, 451 N. Fifth St. in David City.
Coufal has not served in an elected office before, but earlier this year he began attending the board meetings regularly to get a feel for what's going on in the county.
He said he is prepared for the landfill and the quality of county roads and bridges to come up while he serves on the board, as they have in the past.
"I will do my very best job that I can to be the supervisor for District 4," Coufal said.
Coufal thanked the people who supported him and said if they have questions or concerns they are always welcome to talk to him.
Democrat and City Council of David City member Tom Kobus finished second behind Coufal, receiving 19.81% (106 votes) of the vote.
"They're probably just looking for somebody younger to get in there and start," Kobus said.
Kobus will remain on the City Council.
"I've got another year there and then I have to re-up again," Kobus said, adding that he plans to run in 2021 to stay in his Council seat. "That will make it eight years next year."
Skip Trowbridge was added to the ballot by petition. He received 17.2% (92 votes) of the vote. Trowbridge has been an active community member for many years in David City, serving on many different community boards, the City Council and as David City mayor.
"The electorate turned out well," Trowbridge said.
Voter turnout was high at 80.29% this year in Butler County. Of the county's 5,663 registered voters, 4,547 voted with 1,587 sending in early voting ballots and 2,960 voting in person on Election Day on Nov. 3.
Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said she planned for 75% turnout, comparable to that of the 2016 election.
"I counted all my ballots and I sent out 75% of those ballots to the precincts because I figured we'd already had almost 1,600 ballots returned," Laska said.
In the past, she said, the clerk's office has run supplies to different precincts if needed. She said her Deputy Clerk Sharon Woosley has done those runs once or twice in the past, usually early in the day.
"We went all day," Laska said. "We were running ballots to every precinct, I think — every precinct but one."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
