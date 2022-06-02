Council OKs looking into funding for wastewater treatment plant

In the near future, David City residents may see improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.

Members of the David City Council voted at their May 25 meeting to proceed with the possible rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment facilities. Bob Veenstra Jr. of Veenstra and Kimm was on hand to present an evaluation of the wastewater treatment plant and recommendations for how the city should proceed.

The city’s wastewater treatment facilities have struggled to meet state and federal regulations since at least 2008.

Currently, as explained by Veenstra, wastewater flows into the headworks building which performs basic operations before the sewage is pumped into Sequencing Batch Reactors (SBRs) which is an activated sludge system for wastewater treatment. After that process, the water is sent to the anaerobic lagoons.

Veenstra said his firm looked at two goals when starting the study last summer – the physical condition of the wastewater treatment plant and what needs to be done to meet permit limits. The study was largely impacted by AGP’s announcement earlier this year that it will build a soybean crushing facility near David City.

What the firm found, Veenstra said, is that the basic structure is in good condition but the equipment is old.

“That facility (headworks building) was built in the late 1950s, so it's a little over 60 years old,” Veenstra said. “It's reached the end of its useful life. The ventilation is inadequate, the electrical system is a safety hazard. And even more importantly, it really isn't large enough to handle the flow.”

Veenstra said he recommends constructing an entirely new headworks building, which would be the most cost-effective option. The current one is not repairable and it’s hard to repair something when you’re continuously running sewage through it, he added.

The new building would be close to the current one, which is located near the lagoons. It would have the same treatment processes, Veenstra said, but with newer technology. Capacity would be increased at the pump station to ensure the facility can handle all of the wastewater flowing into it.

With increased water capacity, less rehabilitation would be needed, he added.

Veenstra also suggested building a new force main from the headworks building to the SBR, which would solely pump AGP’s waste.

Veenstra said the two existing SBR units would be rehabilitated and two new units added in, which will help the wastewater treatment facilities maintain permit limits if one or more of the units would happen to break down.

“The way the SBR treatment process works, it's what really provides the guts of the treatment. Those tanks alternate, so you fill up one and use that one in your processing and (it goes) back and forth,” Veenstra said, noting that equipment is also old and nearing the end of its lifespan.

Increasing the number of SBR units would require more positive displacement blowers and he said he recommends placing the electrical equipment in a separate room with its own air conditioning. Currently, the blowers are in the same room as the electronics which shortens the lifespan of the electrical equipment due to how hot it gets in there.

The lagoons were originally intended to store excess flow, not be a primary part of the treatment process, Veenstra noted.

“The problem we have is that those lagoon cells oftentimes actually make the water less clean, coming out and going in,” he said. “So the SBR unit actually does a better job, we put it in the lagoon and we're actually going backwards.”

According to an October 2021 Banner-Press article, when there’s too much water flow, discharges into the Keysor Creek have been necessary to keep the wastewater system and facilities from getting overwhelmed, though that violates regulations.

The SBR process and anaerobic lagoon don’t really work well together, Veenstra noted. And, he added, even with AGP taken into account, the city’s waste strength is way below what would normally be considered for anaerobic treatment.

Also, the city has irrigation agreements and if water was disposed of by irrigation, it would not flow into the creek, lessening Environmental Protection Agency regulation, he said.

The goal would be April 2025 for the project to be completed, meaning it would need to be under construction around August 2023.

According to Veenstra, the estimated cost of the project in its entirety is $12 million. City officials have been in touch with the United States Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, both of which urged completing an application for funding due to an incoming infrastructure bill.

A second option would be just doing the bare minimum – about $7 million to $8 million – but then the city wouldn’t be able to meet AGP’s needs if the soybean plant increased its load, Veenstra said. He also suggested the city increase its rates, it’s been eight years since the city has done so.

Mayor Alan Zavodny said a concern is that the city’s sales tax is maxed out. At a minimum, the city would have to wait until 2030 before it can go to the taxpayers and ask for a sales tax increase.

Also, Zavodny said, tax increment financing dollars are being planned for water and road projects. At best, city officials would need to research what forgivable loans are available and consider the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“I would like to see rate increases be as minimal as possible to the citizens here,” Zavodny said. “Look at in 2030, evaluate whether this governing entity will have to vote to put it on the ballot from the taxpayer say you're going to need maybe some sales tax to get you over the finish line.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

