COVID home testing, vaccine update

Butler County residents can soon expect to see some new options for free at-home COVID-19 testing.

"The state is going to be providing some free at-home tests in the next one to two weeks," Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall said during a Jan. 27 Butler County COVID-19 briefing over Zoom. "You have the ability, with these tests, to call an e-medicine group called eMed using your smartphone and they can watch you take this test at home. ... Then they'll email you your lab results."

McDougall said the program was mentioned near the end of a Jan. 25 Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) press release.

"DHHS is finalizing a contract with eMed, a health care solutions company to provide 200,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits for Nebraska residents. DHHS will work with local health departments...to place kits for pickup at locations throughout the state," the Jan. 25 press release said. "Once picked up, Nebraskans can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call. DHHS will have the option to buy more tests if needed."

McDougall clarified that the service will be free, because the state of Nebraska is paying for it.

"It will help in some instances for people who might need to have a negative test to get back to work or they may have to prove that they had COVID -- they'll have an actual lab report that has been proctored by a medical professional," McDougall said.

McDougall said Four Corners -- which covers Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties -- should be getting a supply of those test kits soon.

"We'll be placing them around the communities and they'll be free for people to pick up who need them," McDougall said.

On Jan. 27, McDougall said Four Corners was still in the process of coordinating those locations in the four counties.

In the meantime, McDougall said people who wish to report the results of at-home COVID-19 tests to Four Corners may now do so by following a link found on the fourcorners.ne.gov/covidpositive page of the health department's website.

The federal government has also announced a program to provide every household with four free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests can be ordered online at COVIDtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233, or 1-888-720-7489 for those who may be hard of hearing.

Meanwhile, as Omicron has spread in the health district, McDougall said there have been some reinfections of people who previously had COVID-19, as well as some breakthrough cases in vaccinated people.

Even so, COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide a level of protection against the original strain of COVID-19 and its variants like Omicron. During the Jan. 27 Zoom call, Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) CEO Don Naiberk said the hospital had plans to adjust its COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours.

"We will do our last week of two vaccine clinics a week," Naiberk said. "...Feb. 8 will be our last Tuesday of vaccines and we'll just go to Thursday afternoons and that's it."

The BCHCC Facebook page is often updated with posts to reflect changes to things like the frequency of vaccine clinics.

