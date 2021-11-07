David City Council talks Vandenberg absences

Third Ward Council Member John Vandenberg has missed at least half of the David City council's meetings so far this year.

City council members discussed how to approach abundant absences at the council's Oct. 27 meeting -- specifically, the impact of absences on the compensation city council members receive.

In a Nov. 5 email to the Banner-Press, City Administrator Clayton Keller said council members are paid $225 per regular meeting, and $112.50 per special meeting. The council usually has two regular meetings each month -- one on the first Wednesday of the month and another on the third Wednesday.

"As a representative of the citizens of this town, I don't think they need to be paying if we're not going to be at the meetings," First Ward Council Member Betzen-Miller said at the Oct. 27 meeting.

Betzen-Miller suggested that the council adjust the current policy so that council members are not paid for meetings they miss. She added that they could allow council members to miss a certain number of meetings per year, with possible exceptions for emergencies and illnesses.

"We can look at the circumstances to see whether or not it justifies that counting against them," Betzen-Miller said.

However, city code and Nebraska law prevent the council from altering the terms of compensation for council members until an election where seats on the council are up for vote.

Vandenberg was elected to represent the third ward in November 2010 and has served on the council since January 2011. He is currently nearing the end of his third four-year term. His seat on the council will be up for election in November 2022. Since the council can't make any compensation changes until then, Betzen-Miller asked to put the topic of compensation on the agenda in one year.

The council may not be able to adjust compensation until this time next year, but there is a provision that allows the council to remove a council member on the sixth meeting following absences from five consecutive meetings.

"Then the city council member that has missed the five meetings in a row is allowed to ask the council to excuse his or her absences," Keller said.

Keller said any council member who has missed meetings can ask to have their absences excused at any time.

Vandenberg has not yet been absent for five consecutive meetings this year, but he did come close with four consecutive absences in June and July.

So far in 2021, there have been 20 regular council meetings and one special council meeting, which took place on June 16. As of the council's Oct. 27 meeting, Vandenberg had missed 11 meetings: the special meeting and 10 regular council meetings.

Still, Zavodny noted that there have been times in the past when extenuating circumstances, such as illness or other medical issues, have prevented council members from attending meetings regularly.

The Banner-Press reached out to Vandenberg for comment but had not received a response as of the deadline for this story.

After the Oct. 27 meeting, the council has two more meetings scheduled -- one on Nov. 10 and the other on Dec. 8.

"Part of what we're discussing is disenfranchising the voters of a given ward. The other thing is, meetings are one part of this job," Mayor Alan Zavodny said. " …The other side of the coin is, how do you represent the people you've been elected by? It's hard to do it when you can't be there."

Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg had something else to add.

"When I decided to run for this seat, I figured I was going to try to … be here at every meeting," Meysenburg said. "I know there are times when you can't make every meeting -- you miss one or two here and there. … But you've got to take some responsibility in what you were doing when you got elected. You've got constituents who elected you."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

