David City FFA floriculture team goes to nationals

David City is currently home to one of the best floriculture teams in the country -- good enough to be one of 20 teams competing at the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis this month.

The David City four-member floriculture team -- part of a local chapter of the National FFA Organization -- has been working toward the Oct. 27 national competition since before January.

"The FFA is a school organization. It's an extra-curricular within agricultural education," Catherine Chmelka said.

Chmelka is the floriculture team's advisor and an animal, vet and plant science teacher at David City Public Schools. She also owns and runs the local flower shop 402 Floral, 420 E St. in David City.

"Of the students who are competing, one is a junior, one is a senior and two are college freshman," Chmelka said.

Payton Andel is one of those two college freshman, both of whom were on the team when it qualified for nationals near the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Andel now studies exercise science at Wayne State College. She lives in Wayne but on most weekends she travels 80 minutes to David City to work at 402 Floral and prepare for the national competition.

You don't get to be one of the best in the country without hard work and dedication, after all, and there's a lot of ground to cover when it comes to floriculture.

"One of the facets is a general knowledge exam, and that could be anything from growing the plants to greenhouse management and maintenance to overall floral design concepts, history of floral design, current trends/challenges within the floral industry," Chmelka said.

Meanwhile, the identification portions cover more than 200 components, including various plants, pieces of equipment, and insects, pests and diseases.

Students design and create flower arrangements as part of the hands-on contest component and, in another portion, demonstrate one of three propagation methods. The final part of the competition tests their sales and communication skills.

"The judge will act as if they are a customer coming into a shop and making an order for a flower arrangement," Chmelka said.

The floriculture team routinely holds practice at 402 Floral.

"It helps to have the equipment and the flowers on hand for them to look at," Chmelka said. "Being the business-owner we can come here … at 7 o'clock at night."

It's an advantage, Chmelka said, but she stressed that the team members have each invested many hours in their success.

"Without them spending the amount of time that they have studying on their own, practicing on their own, they wouldn't have gotten this far," Chmelka said.

And they've been working hard for nearly a year.

"Our first competition was (in January) but we had been practicing for months before that," Andel said.

That first event in January was the district competition, which the David City team won.

"About 15 schools in our area competed. (Our team) won in January of 2021, which advanced them to state," Chmelka said. "...There are 15 districts in Nebraska and each district could take four schools to compete at state, and our team won state -- they placed first out of all of those teams who competed."

The state convention was in April, and that was when the team knew it had qualified for nationals. A virtual round of national competition in August determined the 20 teams competing in the final round at the national convention on Oct. 27 in Indianapolis.

"Typically there isn't a virtual component but, because of COVID, they did it just to narrow down how many kids were going to be (in Indianapolis)," Chmelka said. "(Our team) placed in the top 20 out of the 50 teams who competed at nationals."

It was after that August competition that the team knew it would be heading to Indianapolis for the in-person convention.

"I'm excited to represent the state of Nebraska. I think that's a huge deal," Andel said. "When you look at us, we're one of the top 20 teams of the hundreds or thousands that have competed in floriculture this year in the nation. I'm just excited to show off what we've been practicing and what we know."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

