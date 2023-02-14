The newly reinstated David City Police Department is set to be operational in a couple of weeks.

For a number of years, the City of David City and Butler County had an agreement in which the Butler County Sheriff’s Office provided law enforcement services, notably enforcement of municipal code, to the city.

The city paid $282,588.80 for these services, along with a $15,000 equipment stipend, with the money going towards funding deputies who would serve the David City community.

In July 2022, the city entered into renegotiations to address concerns before the contract expired. At the July 13 meeting, officials noted an issue with the sheriff’s office being short staffed and how ordinance enforcement is being handled.

On Jan. 25, the city council approved allowing Mayor Jessica Miller to sign a letter confirming the city is allowing the contract to expire. At that same meeting, council members approved allowing city staff and the city’s legal counsel to investigate restarting the David City Police Department. The city had a police department several years ago but it was disbanded.

Letting the contract expire had been the advisement of the legal counsels of both the city and the county, Miller said.

Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg said on Jan. 25 that there are most likely grants the city could use, as well as the approximate $300,000 it’s no longer giving to the county, that can be used for the new department.

During the council’s regular meeting on Feb. 8, council members gave the final passage to an ordinance to reinstate the police department. The council waived the three-reading rule, that requires ordinances to be read three times before being passed.

“Once the city receives paperwork and equipment from other agencies, the police department will be fully operational,” said David Levy, an attorney with BairdHolm, the city’s legal counsel. “The city expects that to occur in the next few weeks.”

Marla Schnell, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for Butler County sheriff last year, was appointed as chief of police. Miller stated per municipal code and Nebraska state statute, the mayor can appoint a police chief.

Schnell had been a Butler County deputy at the time of her bid for sheriff. On Jan. 11, the city council hired Schnell as a code enforcement officer.

Also on Feb. 8, the council approved the appointment of Jason Reed and Devin Betzen as police officers, with Miller removing herself from the meeting during the vote on Betzen, citing a conflict of interest.

Council members also approved a resolution accepting a transfer of law enforcement equipment from Butler County to the city.

During the Butler County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting on Feb. 6, District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore said officials went through inventory at the sheriff’s office to see what could be given to the city. The equipment will allow the David City Police Department to be ready to go once the paperwork is completed.

“There's been a couple of months we'll probably say that they've been short deputies… When the David City Police Department dissolved, they gave the county three cars … two still usable,” Whitmore said. “My thought is, it’s going to the county, it's not going to Schuyler or something like that, it's still here in Butler County.”

The board voted to transfer the following items to the city: a 2019 Chevy Tahoe with 54,000 miles, the equipment inside the vehicle (such as radio, siren, lights, camera system, etc.), three vests, a laptop, an AR-15, a handgun, a taser and a portable with a charger.

Supervisors OK’d selling the equipment for $1.

“There's not hostility between the city and county at all with this. Nobody is asserting any kind of claim against the other; it's in in consideration for what has already been paid by the city to the county,” Butler County Attorney Julie Reiter said.

The David City Council also approved:

Creating a human resources coordinator position. Miller said the city has had difficulty in finding a city administrator for quite some time, which places a strain on City Clerk/Treasurer Tami Comte who must take over some of those duties. The new human resources position will be open to the public.

Submitting an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant, the funds of which would be used for the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art’s expansion into the Ford Building.

Scheduling a special council meeting on March 1 at 7 p.m.