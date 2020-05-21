DC Council approves selling water to Keystone XL Pipeline

In other business, council members heard an update on the city’s water treatment plant which has been changing.

Aaron Gustin, interim water department superintendent, reported that recent water testing results showed increased manganese levels.

“As of Monday, we reinitiated line softening process at the water treatment plant due to the manganese levels we were not comfortable with,” Gustin said. “That will remain in place until something is done differently or we find a more efficient way to treat the manganese that is in our water system.”

The City has begun using lime to soften the water and bring manganese levels back down.

Gustin noted that some issues have already come up, such as the need to replace two cylinders.

“As we all anticipated, the costs of water maintenance is gonna kick us in the teeth,” he said.

It was also noted that the City had been receiving complaints of brown water. Gustin said this is due to residual chlorine reacting to cast-iron pipes.