DCPS one-act play performs again

COVID-19 kept David City High School's One-Act Play group from performing at districts last year, but they are on track to take the stage this year in Geneva on Wednesday.

The David City High School (DCHS) One-Act Play group has historically done well at its conference contest, but the group never got further than that last year. In 2020, COVID-19 kept DCHS from performing at districts.

DCHS One-Act Play Coach Jarod Ockander said there were a number of students out with positive COVID-19 cases, in quarantine or waiting for test results last year. Eventually, DCHS had to call off its district performance. The group is excited to make a comeback at this year's district contest, though.

This year's team has 31 student members, but not all of them are acting.

"Some people are on the crew where they run lights. Some people run the sound, some people do the make-up, some people help build benches," Ockander said. "There are a lot of different skills that go into it."

The group is performing a comedy this year, he said.

"This year we're doing 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,'" Ockander said.

A member of the Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC), the DCHS group has already knocked out the conference contest.

This year's SNC One-Act Play contest was held on Nov. 16 at Centennial Public School, 1301 Centennial Ave. in Utica. The DCHS group left Utica with a conference championship under its belt.

Several individual team members came away with their own honors.

The Nov. 16 conference championship is the latest in a long line for DCHS.

"We've won conference 12 out of the last 13 years," Ockander said. "We have three state championships, also. We've also been runner-up at state five times."

David City High School is proud of its One-Act group and the group's history. In 2020, David City Public Schools Superintendent Chad Denker cited the inability of the One-Act group to perform at districts as a low point in the 2020-2021 fall semester.

Ockander said DCHS faces the same schools at the conference competition every year, but the line-up at districts changes from year to year.

"That changes...based on your classification and geography and things like that," Ockander said.

The DCHS group performs at districts Wednesday morning at Fillmore Central High School, 1410 L St. in Geneva.

DCHS may be excited for the chance at districts, but they will be up against their hometown rivals from Aquinas Catholic Schools. The Aquinas One-Act Play program is just as prestigious as DCHS's, and they will be facing each other at the district competition in Geneva.

Aquinas has three state championships to match DCHS's. While Aquinas has been runner-up fewer times than DCHS, it has qualified for the state contest more times. Like the DCHS team, the Aquinas One-Act team won its conference contest in November.

At the Centennial Conference Contest, Aquinas' Xavier Fiala was named outstanding actor, while six of his teammates received honorable mentions for their performances.

Whoever wins at the district competition on Wednesday will get to go to the state contest.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.