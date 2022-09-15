Forney Repair wins Torch Awards for Ethics

About 18 years ago, Bryon and Mary Forney took a chance on opening diesel engine repair shop Forney Repair LLC in David City. In 2004, Bryon was still relearning how to walk after losing his leg a few years earlier but persevered.

Now, Forney Repair has received the 2022 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics for a company with five to 10 employees in the Lincoln and greater Nebraska area.

The Torch Awards recognize businesses that have made a commitment to honest and ethical business practices, as well as customer service excellence, according to the BBB’s website. Businesses are judged on their character, culture, customer service and community engagement.

Additionally, businesses must have certain accreditations to be eligible for the award.

“In order to get this, you have to have the bronze accredited business award. You have to have the HDA truck award which is heavy duty approved, that's code of ethics,” Bryon said. “And then we have to have so many years of winning the honor roll … since we've been open, we've always been on the honor roll.”

The shop – which provides a wide variety of services for diesel, gas and race engines – has a variety of customers from all over, many being truckers.

Forney Repair stays busy with a steady stream of customers, but the road to its current success wasn’t easy.

Bryon had an at-home accident in 1997 that damaged his leg. He experienced a lot of complications, including immune issues and a staph infection. After 20-something surgeries, his leg was amputated in 2001.

He had trouble finding employment after the loss of his leg.

“Nobody would take a chance,” Mary recalled. “Everybody said 'you're a liability with one leg' and Bryon's like 'what am I going to do?' I'm like 'we need to do our own.'”

The Forneys opened their business in 2004. They were located in town for a while before moving out to their current location, 3380 Mn Road, in 2009.

“When we opened our business in 2004, it was kind of scary for Mary and I. We exhausted all our money, nowhere to go, nobody hiring because of one leg,” Bryon said.

Bryon added he was still learning to use his prosthetic leg at the time and he had misgivings on whether they could make the business work.

“There were doubts in my mind several times, if we were going even be able to make this go,” Bryon said. “A lot of pain and then learning how to walk. I taught myself to walk by going back to work.”

Yet, losing his leg also gave him a different outlook on life. Also, Mary noted, he is fully mobile without it; he had limited mobility prior to the amputation.

“It used to be it was about work, money, toys, money, work,” Bryon said. “When I gave up the leg, it wasn't about that anymore. It's about life itself. And I reflected that into the business.”

According to Bryon, the business is centered on being a "straight shooter."

“I was raised old school,” he explained. “What I mean by that is, is be honest, be professional, be upfront. Some people like to hear the real deal, and some people don't. It is paid off for us to just let people know what they have, what it's going cost.”

Also, a lot of what they do is treat people like what they are – people.

“We'll take them to the motel, we'll take them to eat,” he added. “We've even had a couple of them, where they would come to our house and sleep in their semis at our house and [we’d] take care of them. They appreciate that. So there's a lot more to it than just the diesel work.”

And truck drivers, just like everybody else, are just out there making a living.

“The way that we run our business is, we're not here to make that million dollars. We're here to make a living and take care of people,” Bryon said.

The Forneys and their three employees will be receiving their award in Omaha on Sept. 21.

“We're going to close, take the guys with us,” Mary said. “We couldn't do it without them.”

They also gave thanks to friend Gina Barlean who helped them with the application process. Mary noted their application included several reviews from customers.

Notably, Bryon said his doctor who treated his leg is also coming to the awards ceremony. The couple said they’ve been getting calls from customers and trucking companies to congratulate them on their award.

“The ethics torch award for Mary and I, that's a big, big, big achievement,” Bryon said. “It's something in my lifetime that I would have never even dreamt of because you have to have reviews and ratings that high. But you have to have everything behind that. …We're very proud of it.”