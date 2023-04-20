100 years ago (1923)

About 50 David City women participated in the minstrel musical comedy given at the Community Theater on April 12 and 13. It was sponsored by the David City Women’s Club.

The Ulysses High School graduates for 1923 will give their class play at the Ulysses Opera House on April 20 and 21. It will be a three-act comedy called “At the End of the Rainbow.”

The Liberty Theater in Abie will present a moving picture show on Sunday night, April 22. There will be a dance after the show, with music by a brass band.

75 years ago (1948)

Republicans in Butler County picked Harold E. Stassen for president in the recent primary election. Stassen received 537 votes, while Democratic nominee Harry S. Truman, who had no opposition, received 770 voters.

Beginning April 17, all doctors in Butler County will no longer have Saturday night office hours. This decision was made by members of the Butler County Medical Association at a recent meeting.

Mrs. E.J. Evens received burns Saturday night when her aluminum coffee pot exploded and threw boiling coffee over her. The tube in the percolator became clogged while she was making coffee.

50 years ago (1973)

Pre-constructed homes of various types might be allowed in David City, according to the Planning Commission. The commission did note that mobile homes should only be allowed in established mobile home parks.

Greg Andreasen, Jr. of Shelby is a recipient of a Good Neighbor Award sponsored by the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben. He has driven the community’s rescue unit on a voluntary basis for 11 years.

J.D. Meister was the top-selling “slave” in the annual FFA slave auction here Friday night. Meister and the FFA members will put in eight hours of work for the persons who purchased their services.

25 years ago (1998)

Reduction in force notices will go out to faculty members at East Butler Public Schools as a result of school district patrons rejecting an attempt by ballot to override the state’s lid levy on property taxes. The issue lost by 33 votes, 363-330.

The City of David City has been recognized by the Nebraska Rural Development Commission as having had one of the state’s top ten rural initiatives during 1997. The city was cited for having undertaken three major projects last year — a new library, new park playground, and a new multi-field ball field.

Compiled by Jim Reisdorff, historian for the Butler County Historical Society.