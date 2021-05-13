Frontier Coop partners on rural broadband for Butler County

"The higher we can get it in the air … the wider radius around that we can serve," Wilhelm said.

That's why it makes sense for Nextlink to partner with Frontier Coop, Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm said Frontier Coop reached out to get involved more than six months ago after Land O'Lakes and Microsoft announced their partnership. With four big organizations involved, he said it took some time to work out the logistics and put contracts together.

"(We were) patching the towers together to make sure that we had enough coverage," Wilhelm said. "Nextlink and Microsoft looked at it too, with the number of potential users to make sure it made sense from a business standpoint on their end."

According to a May 3 Frontier Coop press release, more than two dozen communities in Nebraska may benefit. The release said installations will take place over the next two years, with some sites scheduled to go live in the next two or three months.

Right now, Wilhelm said, some of the areas in question are stuck with speeds around 3 or 5 Mbps.

"Packages will range from $49 to $119 (15 Mbps to 100 Mbps download speeds), and Frontier Coop employees and patrons are eligible for discounts with proper documentation," the May 3 press release said.