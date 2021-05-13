Frontier Coop partners on rural broadband for Butler County

Nextlink Internet is working with Frontier Cooperative to bring high-speed broadband internet options to six communities in Butler County.
Nextlink plans to "beam" the internet signal from equipment placed on top of Frontier Coop grain elevators in David City, Bellwood, Brainard, Bruno, Dwight and Garrison.
"Most of Frontier's elevators have gear on them already. Some could be from a legacy provider not yet offering 100 Mbps (megabits per second) speeds. If we are outfitting a new elevator, we typically locate six to 12 small access points and a 2-foot dish that will act as backhaul," Nextlink's Steve Burks said, in an email on Monday.
Frontier Coop and Nextlink are joined in the project by Land O'Lakes and Microsoft.
"We're a member-owner of Land O'Lakes Cooperative and Land O'Lakes and Microsoft have partnered on this project. And Microsoft works with Nextlink," Frontier Coop CEO Jeremy Wilhelm said.
The companies worked together to determine which communities were well-suited for the project.
"Part of it was the heights of the facilities that we have," Wilhelm said. "The other side was about where there was a greater need. Some communities have some great options for high-speed internet and others do not have many options at all."
Wilhelm said the antennae set up at Frontier Coop's grain elevators will have a minimum 5-mile radius but, depending on the topography, might be as much as 10 miles.
"The higher we can get it in the air … the wider radius around that we can serve," Wilhelm said.
That's why it makes sense for Nextlink to partner with Frontier Coop, Wilhelm said.
Wilhelm said Frontier Coop reached out to get involved more than six months ago after Land O'Lakes and Microsoft announced their partnership. With four big organizations involved, he said it took some time to work out the logistics and put contracts together.
"(We were) patching the towers together to make sure that we had enough coverage," Wilhelm said. "Nextlink and Microsoft looked at it too, with the number of potential users to make sure it made sense from a business standpoint on their end."
According to a May 3 Frontier Coop press release, more than two dozen communities in Nebraska may benefit. The release said installations will take place over the next two years, with some sites scheduled to go live in the next two or three months.
Right now, Wilhelm said, some of the areas in question are stuck with speeds around 3 or 5 Mbps.
"Packages will range from $49 to $119 (15 Mbps to 100 Mbps download speeds), and Frontier Coop employees and patrons are eligible for discounts with proper documentation," the May 3 press release said.
Burks' email said most of the area that will be reached by the partnership is included in Nextlink's Connect America Fund (CAF) award territory. The CAF is a multi-year Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program designed to expand broadband access in underserved areas.
"In order to meet that obligation and deliver the speeds to all of those households under the CAF commitment, we have to either lease, build or co-locate on an existing vertical asset. By partnering with Frontier Coop, we can move much faster by simply mounting to the structure versus acquiring land and building our own tower," Burks' email said.
Low-speed internet isn't a new plight for rural communities, but COVID-19 shined a spotlight on it.
"When we really started talking about this was when we had a lot of kids that were having school at home or were having to drive into town to hook up to Wi-Fi to get adequate speeds," Wilhelm said.
Even as those days fade into the rearview, broadband improvements will continue to have a lasting impact on rural communities.
"You look at farmers' equipment today and there's a lot of equipment that requires Wi-Fi, including our own equipment," Wilhelm said. "It's great for the farmers, it's great for the community. That's why we wanted to be a part of it."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.