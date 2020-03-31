Just cruising together: Chamber's community event proves quite successful

It was a sight to see on Saturday night.

Dozens of area residents made their way from town to town throughout Butler County in their vehicles honking their horns and waving their flags. Some even managed to pull off some Chinese fire drills while patronizing local businesses and practicing social distancing.

It was all part of the Butler County Area Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever “Cruise Night.” As part of it, people were able to drive all over the county, stopping in the towns of David City, Abie, Dwight, Bellwood, Garrison, Surprise, Brainard, Linwood and Rising City. Different local businesses had pick-up and drive-through options for people to dine out safely amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 throughout Nebraska and the world. It was a way to be together despite being apart under the circumstances.

“I got a lot of feedback from families who said they enjoyed it and that it was exactly what they needed. It was just great to see families having fun – we even saw some families were doing Chinese fire drills,” said Butler County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelcie Keeling. “I thought it would be a great way to boost morale and get people out of their houses. It’s a way for people to get out, dine out and just spend some time with family.”