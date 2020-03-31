Just cruising together: Chamber's community event proves quite successful

It was a sight to see on Saturday night.
Dozens of area residents made their way from town to town throughout Butler County in their vehicles honking their horns and waving their flags. Some even managed to pull off some Chinese fire drills while patronizing local businesses and practicing social distancing.
It was all part of the Butler County Area Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever “Cruise Night.” As part of it, people were able to drive all over the county, stopping in the towns of David City, Abie, Dwight, Bellwood, Garrison, Surprise, Brainard, Linwood and Rising City. Different local businesses had pick-up and drive-through options for people to dine out safely amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 throughout Nebraska and the world. It was a way to be together despite being apart under the circumstances.
“I got a lot of feedback from families who said they enjoyed it and that it was exactly what they needed. It was just great to see families having fun – we even saw some families were doing Chinese fire drills,” said Butler County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelcie Keeling. “I thought it would be a great way to boost morale and get people out of their houses. It’s a way for people to get out, dine out and just spend some time with family.”
Keeling first heard about the idea earlier this month during a Zoom video conference call among members of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives group from around the state and thought bringing the concept to Butler County would be a great way to lift spirits and help businesses during a trying time. So, she reached out to her Chamber board, the Four Corners Health Department, Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion and Clayton Keller, city administrator for David City, to get their feedback and OK. Once that happened, she began spreading the word (Lisa Nickolite designed a poster that has been shared on social media).
With two teenage children of her own currently stuck at home due to statewide school closures, Keeling said she feels especially bad for kids who are having to adjust to a new normal with no classes.
“It’s a big change for them,” she said. “My heart aches for them.”
With youth in mind, cruisers were encouraged to wear their best team attire – whether it was a local school team or even a professional one, like the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. People also decorated their vehicles with flags and brought out signs.
“Every single community in Butler County is involved because every single community in our county has been affected by this,” Keeling said.
Keller said he went out and grabbed dinner that night to support the effort, calling it a nice way for Butler County residents to stay connected and support local businesses during what it is undoubtedly a trying time.
Scot Bauer, a Butler County Board of Supervisor representing District 3 and based out of Rising City, said last Friday that he and his family were planning to participate Saturday night.
“I think it’s a great deal that the Chamber has put something together for the whole county to get them out,” he said, noting the pandemic is affecting everybody but that people have to exercise smart judgment and live their lives as best they can. “Yes it’s very serious, but there is hope for small communities to keep going.”
Cruise nights are becoming a popular way for people to get out and about under the present circumstances. Places around the country have been doing their own versions of them throughout the week, including Schuyler last Friday night. As for Butler County’s, Keeling said she has spoken with the Four Corners Health Department and gotten the approval to proceed with more of them. Keeling said she wants to continue to have more cruise nights due to the overwhelming success of last weekend.
“It’s very serious times right now, but if we can offer some positivity to just help boost morale, then the Chamber definitely wants to do that,” Keeling said. “The weather should be better this time around, but we will try to do a different theme and get more photos. It was great to see so many people.
“We really had fun as a family. It was great to get out and see the outside instead of the four walls we get at home.”
