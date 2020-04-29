Keeling appreciative of time with Butler County Chamber

The last year was arguably the most challenging and rewarding. The historic flooding that occurred in March 2019 wreaked havoc on communities and businesses statewide, including those in Butler County. Keeling and the chamber spearheaded efforts with flood relief to help those in need at the time.

Although the early part of the year was challenging with the flood, 2019 ended on a high note for Butler County with the “Hometown Christmas” extravaganza in downtown David City hosted by the Hallmark Channel in collaboration with the chamber. The event was made possible because of the city’s ties to Hallmark Cards' late founder Joyce C. Hall, who jump-started the famed company in Kansas City, Missouri, in the early 1900s. Although Hall went on to become a major household name, his humble beginnings and formative years were spent in David City.

Then there were the chamber’s annual celebration expos and the Butler County Ag Expo, all of which proved highly successful.

As far as her efforts, the proof is in the pudding. Keeling said that during her tenure chamber membership grew from 91 to 130.

“We want to thank Kelcie for her work done in Butler County and for the Chamber,” the Butler County Chamber Board of Directors wrote on the chamber’s Facebook page while announcing Keeling’s resignation.