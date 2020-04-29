Keeling appreciative of time with Butler County Chamber

Each day as executive director of the Butler County Chamber of Commerce was an adventure that Kelcie Keeling enjoyed, so stepping away from it wasn’t easy.
Keeling last week resigned from the position, as her husband, Shane, recently accepted an administration job with Auburn Public Schools. As a result, the couple and their two children will be relocating sometime in early summer.
“It’s bittersweet for all of us,” Keeling said. “I really have enjoyed this position. It really fit my skill set. I really enjoyed getting to know businesses, business owners and employees.”
Keeling stepped into the chamber role in August 2018 and wasted no time getting to work. During her tenure of just over a year-and-a-half, Keeling accomplished quite a bit. She organized a community forum in October 2018 on behalf of the chamber that allowed residents to hear from then-Butler County sheriff candidates and began having the chamber host regular coffee talk sessions.
She also changed the chamber’s regular quarterly luncheons to monthly affairs and reflected on those meetings as being highly rewarding. Although Keeling discussed how they all went well, she specifically cited the one with Timpte Inc. that allowed people to tour the company’s David City facility. She also mentioned the most recent one, held earlier this year, with Four Corners Health Department. That ended up being a good opportunity to learn more about COVID-19 before the pandemic took shape, she noted.
The last year was arguably the most challenging and rewarding. The historic flooding that occurred in March 2019 wreaked havoc on communities and businesses statewide, including those in Butler County. Keeling and the chamber spearheaded efforts with flood relief to help those in need at the time.
Although the early part of the year was challenging with the flood, 2019 ended on a high note for Butler County with the “Hometown Christmas” extravaganza in downtown David City hosted by the Hallmark Channel in collaboration with the chamber. The event was made possible because of the city’s ties to Hallmark Cards' late founder Joyce C. Hall, who jump-started the famed company in Kansas City, Missouri, in the early 1900s. Although Hall went on to become a major household name, his humble beginnings and formative years were spent in David City.
Then there were the chamber’s annual celebration expos and the Butler County Ag Expo, all of which proved highly successful.
As far as her efforts, the proof is in the pudding. Keeling said that during her tenure chamber membership grew from 91 to 130.
“We want to thank Kelcie for her work done in Butler County and for the Chamber,” the Butler County Chamber Board of Directors wrote on the chamber’s Facebook page while announcing Keeling’s resignation.
The Board is looking for Keeling’s replacement, who will administer the planning, directing and implementation of all programs and policies of the Chamber. Those interested in the job are asked to contact Todd DeWispelare at TDeWispelare@bankofthevalley.com or Renee Williams at sc40406@windstream.net for an application. All applications must be returned on or before May 14, 2020 by mailing it to the Butler County Chamber, 457 D St, David City, NE 68632 or emailing it to: director@davidcitychamber.com.
“I have faith in the Board they will be able to find somebody who hopefully can carry the torch and grow the chamber,” Keeling said. “It’s a great position and it was great to get involved in the community.”
Right now, the Keelings are in the process of trying to sell their house amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Their daughter, Courtlyn, will be a sophomore, while their son, Creighton, will be in seventh grade this fall.
Keeling is looking forward to the next adventure in her life and career, though assured David City and Butler County will remain an important part of their lives.
“We really have enjoyed the last five years we have lived in in David City,” she said, noting the opportunity presented itself and made sense for her family. “We’re excited for the new chapter in our lives.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
