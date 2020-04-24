Keeling resigns from Butler County Chamber executive director role
Keeling resigns from Butler County Chamber executive director role

Kelcie Keeling

Keeling

The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is in search of a new executive director.

The Chamber's Board of Directors on Friday announced Kelcie Keeling had resigned from the position via a Facebook post.

"To All Chamber Members: We want to inform you all that Kelcie Keeling has resigned as Director of the Chamber of Commerce. We want to thank Kelcie for her work done in Butler County & for the Chamber. At this time we will be checking/responding to Chamber emails and phone calls as a board. Watch for a post soon on how to apply for the position. - Chamber Board."

