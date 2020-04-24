Keeling resigns from Butler County Chamber executive director role

The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is in search of a new executive director.
The Chamber's Board of Directors on Friday announced Kelcie Keeling had resigned from the position via a Facebook post.
"To All Chamber Members: We want to inform you all that Kelcie Keeling has resigned as Director of the Chamber of Commerce. We want to thank Kelcie for her work done in Butler County & for the Chamber. At this time we will be checking/responding to Chamber emails and phone calls as a board. Watch for a post soon on how to apply for the position. - Chamber Board."
