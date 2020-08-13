Local business helps meet Nebraska food needs

“When this USDA program came out we originally were packing in Lincoln. Because of the amount of product we had going through our Lincoln warehouse, it just made sense to take it to Abie because of location, logistics and labor,” Juranek said.

The USDA program is a win-win for small producers and food banks.

“We wanted to make sure we were able to keep moving, our farmers were able to keep product moving. And there’s a lot of people out there that need food,” Juranek said.

Juranek said Lone Tree has a good working history with No More Empty Pots, a food bank in Omaha. They also work with Catholic Charities, Lutheran Family Services, the Malcolm X Foundation and the Community Action Partnership, he said. He said one food bank told him there was a 400% increase in demand in March and April.

In a July 29 USDA press release about the Farmers to Families program, Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska Community Health Services Director Sarah Ochoa said there has definitely been a need for food.

"We’re not seeing the same people every week, which is a good thing, people are coming when they need it,” Ochoa said.