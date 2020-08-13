Longtime educator serves in interim superintendent position

SRC Board President Jeff Kuhnel said the NASB helped the district fill the superintendent position last time it was vacant.

“We’re going to have the help of the NASB search firm. That’s actually who we used when we had our last superintendent, Mr. Kay, hired. They were instrumental in helping us with that so we decided to use that same firm again,” Kuhnel said.

Kay was with the school district for seven years. He was hired at the beginning of the third year after Shelby and Rising City merged school districts and, in 2015, was at the forefront when voters within the district approved a $14.9 million bond issue to improve and expand school facilities.

Kay was also instrumental in partnering with Central Community College-Columbus in Career Pathways, which provides opportunities to high school juniors and seniors to explore career fields and earn both high school and college credits.

“It was my first superintendent job, so to be honest, I didn’t know what to expect,” Kay told The Banner-Press in March. “But at the end of seven years, I feel very good about everything that has happened. It has been awesome what we’ve been able to do in the district for our students.”

Kuhnel said he hopes the district will have the same kind of success filling the position now.