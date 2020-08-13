Longtime educator serves in interim superintendent position

Longtime Columbus educator Doug Kluth has stepped up as interim superintendent for Shelby-Rising City (SRC) Public Schools.
Kluth was selected for the interim superintendent position at the end of March. The position became vacant after Chip Kay took a job as the executive director of business operations and human relations with Columbus Public Schools.
Kluth has had a long career in education.
“I’ve been in Columbus for 40 years,” Kluth said. “I was a classroom teacher for 21 years, assistant high school principal for two years and middle school principal for 10 years.”
When he was a classroom teacher, Kluth taught social studies. He worked at Columbus Public Schools for 33 years before retiring in 2013.
This is not his first time filling in an interim position since his retirement, though.
“I was interim elementary principal at Shell Creek, which is part of the Lakeview system,” Kluth said, noting that it was during the 2018-2019 school year.
Kluth will serve as SRC interim superintendent this year while the school board searches for a replacement to start next year.
“They will start up the search with the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) this fall,” Kluth said.
SRC Board President Jeff Kuhnel said the NASB helped the district fill the superintendent position last time it was vacant.
“We’re going to have the help of the NASB search firm. That’s actually who we used when we had our last superintendent, Mr. Kay, hired. They were instrumental in helping us with that so we decided to use that same firm again,” Kuhnel said.
Kay was with the school district for seven years. He was hired at the beginning of the third year after Shelby and Rising City merged school districts and, in 2015, was at the forefront when voters within the district approved a $14.9 million bond issue to improve and expand school facilities.
Kay was also instrumental in partnering with Central Community College-Columbus in Career Pathways, which provides opportunities to high school juniors and seniors to explore career fields and earn both high school and college credits.
“It was my first superintendent job, so to be honest, I didn’t know what to expect,” Kay told The Banner-Press in March. “But at the end of seven years, I feel very good about everything that has happened. It has been awesome what we’ve been able to do in the district for our students.”
Kuhnel said he hopes the district will have the same kind of success filling the position now.
“When that’s going to be, timeframe-wise, we would probably be looking at that November time frame. That’s kind of when you put out the call. Hopefully, by the first part of 2021 we can have somebody in place to come on full time for us,” Kuhnel said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
