Michael Foods closing David City plant

Michael Foods has announced that it will be closing its David City plant in July.

Michael Foods purchased Henningsen Foods, Inc., in 2020. That acquisition included the David City facility, an egg operation.

In an email to The Banner-Press on June 8, Post Holdings Corporate Communications Director Lisa Hanley confirmed the facility will be closing but that no official statement was available. Post Holdings acquired Michael Foods a number of years ago.

The facility’s last day of operation will be July 29.

In an internal announcement dated June 1, provided to The Banner-Press by an employee, Michael Foods officials determined there was “excess capacity across our dried egg network that would not be utilized by current demand or the anticipated growth in this category.”

The announcement, signed by Michael Foods President Mark Westphal, also states a severance package will be offered to full-time David City employees, based on the years of service to the company. An onsite job fair will be hosted for those interested in working at Michael Foods’ nearby farms/manufacturing facilities, with a signing bonus to be offered to assist with relocation expenses.

“While this does mean the doors at David City will be shut for the immediate future, the site is being considered for other manufacturing uses that would allow us to re-open the facility to support product categories with more extensive growth potential. However, due to the necessary planning, anticipated capital expenditures and equipment lead times, this process could take up to two years or more to complete,” the announcement states.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to wish the David City employees the very best and thank them for their effort and dedication as part of the Michael Foods organization. We hope employees will be interested in positions in other locations and will remain with the Michael Foods team for years to come.”

