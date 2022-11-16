New UNL feedlot to be named after Klosterman family

For their longtime involvement in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and its ag programs, the Klosterman family of David City is set to have a new UNL feedlot center named after them.

Approved by the NU Board of Regents in June, a groundbreaking ceremony was held earlier this month for the Klosterman Feedlot Innovation Center.

The facility will provide a new capacity to develop and evaluate emerging technology used in managing animals in feedlot settings. A commercial-scale feedlot and an animal handling facility will be used in the teaching, research and extension efforts by the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The project, which has an estimated cost of $7.5 million, is being funded through private giving, grants and IANR program funds, and fundraising is still ongoing.

It’s been several decades the Klosterman family has been involved with UNL, according to Jack Klosterman.

“In one capacity or another there has been a Klosterman involved on committees and reviews with university since the mid-40s,” Jack said. “My grandfather started it. He was a German immigrant, came here to college, went to the University of Nebraska, went back to Germany, Nazis were taking over, he came back here.”

That involvement continued with Jack’s parents, Beth and John; Jack himself; Jack’s sister and now Jack’s son.

“The feed yard idea is something that we came up with as a committee,” Jack said. “Nebraska is an excellent land grant university. By that I mean they realize that their tax dollars that come in are paid by agriculture mainly, and they're very good at bringing that back to the taxpayers.”

The center will be a research facility, Jack added, but, most importantly, it will provide practical, every day knowledge of working in a feed yard.

This is right in line with the Klosterman family as they own K-HO Land and Cattle Company just outside of David City.

“They (the students) can feed cattle, they can fix the fence, they understand cattle, they understand why they're buying the cattle, how they're going to hedge the cattle and how they're going to sell the cattle,” Jack said. “…When they walk out of that program, they should be ready to walk into a feed yard and be a valuable piece of that.”

John and Beth donated $500,000 for the center. Jack said his parents had put away funds for the university foundation a number of years ago. How to use the money, whether for a scholarship or a project, had been a longtime discussion.

“We've looked at everything through the years and hadn't found the right place to put this. And our family believes this is the perfect place to put it,” Jack said.

“My sister Meg … has been an extremely valuable part of this but as much as I want to get my grandfather, myself, my son; John and Beth -- my parents are really the people who have been such great drivers and so supportive of the university. They've been valuable, valuable members of that school.”

According to Jack, the university suggested naming it after John and Beth but Beth pointed out it’s the entire Klosterman family that’s helped UNL.

Klosterman noted there were other big time donors for the project, including a $700,000 pledge from Greater Omaha Packing Co.

“The Feedlot Innovation Center presents an incredible opportunity to bring together industry partners, cattle producers, and UNL researchers and students to advance sustainable beef production,” said Mike Boehm, Harlan Vice Chancellor for IANR and University of Nebraska vice president for agriculture and natural resources. “IANR has a long-standing and productive partnership with Greater Omaha Packing, and we are thrilled with their support of this project and that of others and look forward to continued collaboration.”

A part of the center will be named after Terry Klopfenstein, who Jack said was a great nutritionist at the University of Nebraska who taught him everything he needed to know about cattle feeding.

“For all of us, we're just trying to enjoy life,” Jack said. “We all grew up here. We're trying to have an operation here that is effective and efficient. We don't want any notoriety, good or bad. We just want to do what we feel is best for our operation, our families in the community.”

Jack added the Klosterman family has always taken pride in being from David City, John and Beth still live here.

Looking forward, Jack said H-KO has ground north of David City that will be developed to support the projects coming to town, including AGP’s soybean plant and Timpte’s new building.

“My grandfather settled here. My dad grew up here. I grew up here. My kids grew up here, my grandkids are growing up here and that's both David City and the state. You just want to make things as good as can be,” Jack said.