Nielsen new director of Genesis House

The Genesis Personal Development Center is like an ever-evolving project that’s continuously being built upon, described its founder Pat Lostroh.

Also known as the Genesis House, the David City nonprofit provides resources and support to victims of domestic violence, is now undergoing a new change – the retirement of former executive director Lostroh and the welcoming of new director Sherri Nielsen.

According to Lostroh, the actual home that Genesis House, 474 N. 12th St., is in was purchased in 1999. She and another person developed the idea of starting a local resource for victims of domestic violence.

“We had amazing hours of volunteer labor and labor from people in the community and the church groups and individuals. Then we formed an advisory board who were to put together the legal end of things and develop policies and mission statements,” Lostroh said.

The group received plenty of support from other community members and local churches.

“We get excellent support from two of the Polk County churches – the Salem Lutheran Church and Calvary Lutheran Church of Sweet Home – both in strong spirit. They have been very big foundational supporters through the years,” Lostroh said. “We basically serve people from Butler and Polk Counties, although we never turn away anyone with an emergency need and often try to find help, resources wherever they are.”

Throughout the years, she added, officials have been adding to the Genesis House since its inception.

“We were always building and fixing things. Not only the property and the house, but the people. That's what we have always done,” Lostroh said.

There have been various obstacles, including flooding in the basement and other issues that come up when maintaining a home, but there’s always been someone who’s stepped up to come to the nonprofit’s rescue, she noted.

“I always say I do believe in miracles,” Lostroh said. “Because I've seen them happen through the years, through the past 20 years where we were able to move on from whatever obstacle was there. That's what the clients of ours have learned to do also, and we have amazing victory stories.”

Lostroh’s last day on paper was Dec. 31 but she’s still helping out at the Genesis House until Nielsen is fully adjusted to her new position. Lostroh added that she’ll always be involved in the nonprofit in some form.

“It's been difficult to let go of it because it was my primary mission for the past more than 20 years, and it was kind of like my second home also,” Lostroh said. “We always wanted it to be as a home for our clients who need help and they developed a real feeling of that it was their house too. They would often bring things to donate when their situation was better. They always wanted to give back in their own way, which I find incredible.”

An open house to celebrate Lostroh’s retirement will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on June 4 at 217 N. Fifth St. in David City.

Nielsen started in her new role in February. She said she’s been attending a number of trainings and learning the operations of the nonprofit.

Nielsen has a background in education, having been a teacher and librarian for 36 years. She retired from that field in 2020.

She said she received a call from a Genesis House board member asking if she would be interested in Lostroh’s position.

“I thought, ‘this sounds perfect. It's a part time job. It's making a difference, which makes me happy,’” Nielsen said.

She noted that the way domestic violence situations are now handled have changed quite a bit in terms of victims gaining more power and respect. However, she added, there are still issues that need to be addressed.

“I feel like I've been pretty naive about how our law enforcement system works, how advocacy works,” Nielsen said. “I just really thought that boy, if you were attacked, the person who attacked you was going go to jail. And that's really not what happens. Very, very few perpetrators are actually convicted and punished for what they've done.”

It’s also been sad to learn about the bias surrounding domestic abuse, she said.

Nielsen said she already has an idea of where the nonprofit is headed next. The board is supportive of growth, she added.

“We want to have an outreach program where we go to businesses and organizations and churches and just tell people what we can offer. And get the word out that Genesis House is here and we're here to help,” Nielsen said. “The second goal that we have is, I'd really like to get into the schools and do some education about dating violence and what's appropriate.”

Nielsen resides in Brainard with her husband Dale, and they have three adult sons and a new grandchild.

As for Lostroh, she said she’s retiring because she’s getting older and she’s wanting to spend more time with her family and friends.

“I want to feel secure that the work of Genesis House will go on for long after I'm gone and far into the future if we can maintain the level of support that we have had,” Lostroh said. “And I believe our new manager, Sherri Nielsen, will be able to build things back. We'll just keep building.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

